MANCHESTER — There’s a new head of Maple Street School, and few people understand the difference an educator can make in their students’ lives better than he does.
After Daniel Skoglund graduated from Middlebury College in 2005, it was several years before he ended up on the career path he’s so passionate about now, thanks in part to someone influential from his own years in school.
“After Middlebury, I went and worked in the corporate world for a little while,” Skoglund said. “I came to realize that wasn’t my calling in life and switched into education, actually due to a former teacher of mine who just had a big impact on me.”
That former teacher, coach and mentor of Skoglund’s worked at the Berkshire School in Sheffield, Mass., and it was that connection that gave Skoglund his beginnings in education.
“At the time I was living in cities, getting a little stir crazy, always finding myself trying to get out to places like Southwestern Vermont. It just worked out well for me.”
Skoglund and his wife, Elizabeth, who will be opening a private mental health practice in town, both attended Middlebury. That time in the Green Mountain State was a significant experience for both of them.
“That’s really where my love of this state started,” said Skoglund, who grew up outside Chicago and gained an appreciation for the outdoors, particularly fishing, on family trips to Northern Michigan. “When I found my college experience here in Vermont, this state just kind of spoke to me.”
Over the past 13 years, Skoglund and his wife have moved together and worked for three different boarding schools, including Berkshire School in Sheffield, Mass., Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Conn., and most recently, Millbrook School in Millbrook, N.Y., where he served as the assistant head of school and dean of students.
Being boarding school employees meant they had school-provided housing, affording them the opportunity to save up and buy a home on Ways Lane in Manchester in 2016.
“(Buying the house) was probably the best decision ever, besides marrying my wife,” Skoglund said with a grin. “The more we spent time here and dug into the community, we wanted to move here and raise our family here.”
As was the case for so many in the spring of 2020, COVID-19 changed everything. The pandemic served as the impetus for Skoglund to start spending more time in the Northshire, ultimately leading to the decision to move here permanently this year.
The move to Vermont might have been a silver lining of COVID for Skoglund, but the father of three (two who will be attending Maple Street this year) is intimately familiar with the challenges that it posed for families, particularly children. It’s part of what has him excited for his opportunity at Maple Street School.
He fully understands and respects state and federal guidelines, but is looking forward to getting the more traditional education experience back on track.
“I can fully empathize, my kids are at that age. There’s been a real disruption to childhood,” he said. “Kids need to be able to celebrate one another in person, in spaces … seeing their teacher smile and laugh, feeling that connection.”
Skoglund, who got his master’s degree in educational leadership from Pennsylvania State University, is thrilled to be Maple Street’s head of school as its pre-kindergarten program is getting started, in the unique and beautiful setting of an old art studio at Southern Vermont Arts Center.
“It’s fun to be a part of a new program within a bigger school, and to collaborate with the Southern Vermont Arts Center, who have been incredible partners along the way,” Skoglund said. “It’s been fun to design it from scratch.”
Skoglund, who coached football and ice hockey for years in his previous positions, also holds the belief that much of the learning process extends beyond the classroom. He strongly values the life lessons he gathered while playing sports (including ice hockey up to the collegiate level), and sees extracurricular activities of any kind as a key component in youth development, particularly because of the need to overcome adversity.
“I don’t have as much experience in performing arts as I do with athletics. But it’s just like joining a musical and dedicating yourself to a role,” Skoglund said, drawing the parallels between the two. “You’re a part of a bigger operation … you’re moving the needle to that end result. I’m very passionate about that. I think that’s very important for young people.”
Skoglund and his staff at Maple Street are excited to begin the in-person experience for the student body with their “Opening Doors” ceremony Sept. 1 at 8:30 a.m. The annual tradition includes a couple of speeches, and then parents and family can watch as each grade, one at a time, walks through the doors to begin their school year.