PAWLET — Daniel Banyai has filed an affidavit with the state Environmental Court, saying weather conditions made it impossible for him to remove unpermitted structures from his Slate Ridge property as required by a contempt of court order.
“When this individual came to my property to remove the shipping containers, he could not get his truck up my driveway because the large snow fall the prior week had melted and turned my driveway into deep mud,” says the affidavit, filed and signed by Banyai on March 31.
In reference to a facade on the property that was also determined to be non-compliant and ordered removed by March 24, Banyai said he was in the process of dismantling it, but "this project has also been hampered by the weather."
Banyai, who was originally ordered to remove the structures in 2021, also said the delay should not be construed as further disobedience.
“I remain committed to completing the removal of all items within the Court’s February 8, 2023 Order…” the affidavit says. “I affirm that my degree of compliance with (court’s orders) is not a reflection of resistance to the Court’s authority or lack of respect for the court’s authority but is the manifestation of circumstances largely outside of my direct control.”
The filing comes nearly 42 months since the Town of Pawlet brought legal action against Banyai and the battle began in Vermont courts, alleging he had built a firearms training facility without town zoning permits. The court ordered Banyai to remove the unpermitted structures from his property in early February, with fines and the threat of jail time if he did not comply.
The order by Judge Thomas S. Durkin in Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division issued a deadline of March 24 for Banyai to get equipment that Banyai allegedly used as part of his Slate Ridge weapons training facility, including a “schoolhouse” trailer, off his 30-acre property at 541 Briar Hill Road in West Pawlet.
Durkin granted Banyai an extension to remove the schoolhouse until May 25, which was originally just the date he was required to flatten the berms on his property. He was still required to get rid of the unpermitted shipping containers, ladders, stairs and platforms by March 24, with an inspection by the town to confirm compliance scheduled for Monday.
All other unpermitted items not subject to the March 24 or May 25 deadlines are still ordered to be removed by June 23.
“Right now, the town is permitted to conduct site inspections between May 26 and June 1, and between June 24 and July 1,” said Merrill Bent, attorney for the Town of Pawlet.
Banyai also attested in Friday’s affidavit that some structures — a barn building, a chicken coop, and a sheep run-in — had all already been removed prior to the court’s deadline. Bent said that still needed to be confirmed by the town.
“We’ve just got this process unfolding,” Bent said. “We’ll continue to monitor it and ultimately there’s a deadline of June 23, so that’s coming right up.”
The town’s fight with Banyai began in 2017 when he opened a paramilitary training facility on his property known as Slate Ridge. Following alleged interactions in which he threatened and intimidated already-nervous neighbors, the town of Pawlet stepped in by filing a complaint against him for numerous zoning violations.
In March of 2021, Durkin ordered Slate Ridge to close. Banyai has since paid over $50,000 in fines for failure to acquire necessary permits for all of the structures of the paramilitary camp.
The Vermont Supreme Court affirmed the ruling in January of 2022. Banyai was again in court in November of 2022 for contempt of that ruling, and took the stand to attest that most of the structures in question were being repurposed for agricultural uses.
Bent was unsure if more penalties will be levied against Banyai for failing to meet this deadline.
“It hasn’t been determined yet whether the fines will be purged or not, because he hasn’t complied,” she said. “He still has more time, so there’s no penalty that’s set in stone yet.”