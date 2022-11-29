Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Watching the World Cup

1 of 19

Die-hard soccer fans gathered at the River Garden Marketplace in Brattleboro to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The U.S. won, 1-0, to advance to the knockout round of the tournament. More coverage on page B1.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.