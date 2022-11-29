Billy Torres, of Manchester, N.H., celebrates the United States scoring a goal during the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer viewing party at the River Garden Marketplace on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Billy Torres, of Manchester, N.H., high-fives Tim Wessel, of Brattleboro, after the United States scores a goal during the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer viewing party at the River Garden Marketplace on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Tim Wessel, of Brattleboro, watches the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match as David Hiler, owner of the River Garden Marketplace, looks away slightly during in the final minutes of the match during a viewing party at the River Garden Marketplace on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Die-hard soccer fans gather at the River Garden Marketplace to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Die-hard soccer fans gather at the River Garden Marketplace to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Die-hard soccer fans gather at the River Garden Marketplace to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Die-hard soccer fans gather at the River Garden Marketplace to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Die-hard soccer fans gather at the River Garden Marketplace to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Duo Xi watches the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match during a viewing party at the River Garden Marketplace on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Die-hard soccer fans gather at the River Garden Marketplace to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Billy Torres, of Manchester, N.H., celebrates the United States scoring a goal during the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer viewing party at the River Garden Marketplace on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Die-hard soccer fans gather at the River Garden Marketplace to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Billy Torres, of Manchester, N.H., high-fives Tim Wessel, of Brattleboro, after the United States scores a goal during the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer viewing party at the River Garden Marketplace on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Die-hard soccer fans gather at the River Garden Marketplace to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Die-hard soccer fans gather at the River Garden Marketplace to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Scott Pelow celebrates the United States scoring a goal during the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer viewing party at the River Garden Marketplace on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Die-hard soccer fans gather at the River Garden Marketplace to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Die-hard soccer fans gather at the River Garden Marketplace to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Tim Wessel, of Brattleboro, watches the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match as David Hiler, owner of the River Garden Marketplace, looks away slightly during in the final minutes of the match during a viewing party at the River Garden Marketplace on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Scott Pelow celebrates the United States winning the soccer match of United States vs. Iran during a World Cup viewing party at the River Garden Marketplace on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Scott Pelow celebrates the United States winning the soccer match of United States vs. Iran during a World Cup viewing party at the River Garden Marketplace on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Die-hard soccer fans gather at the River Garden Marketplace to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Die-hard soccer fans gathered at the River Garden Marketplace in Brattleboro to watch the United States vs. Iran World Cup Soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The U.S. won, 1-0, to advance to the knockout round of the tournament. More coverage on page B1.