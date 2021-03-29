More than 10,000 Vermonters made appointments for COVID-19 vaccination in the first 15 minutes on Monday morning, as the state lowered the eligibility age to 50 and older, Gov. Phil Scott said on social media.
Appointments can be made at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine, and there are enough slots at sites throughout Vermont for everyone who is eligible, the state Department of Health said.
Those who prefer to make their COVID-19 vaccine appointments through a participating pharmacy can find links on the same page to Kinney Drugs, CVS and Walgreens. Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English, can call 855-722-7878.
Vaccination sites are available around the state, and people can choose a nearby location when making their appointment.
THE NUMBERS
The health department reported that Vermont has seen 19,002 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 182 from the previous day. However, the department reported just 137 new cases on its COVID dashboard. The discrepancy was not explained.
Eleven of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 56; Caledonia County had 19; Rutland County had 18; Franklin County had ten; Lamoille County had seven; Addison, Washington and Windham counties each had six; Windsor County had four; Bennington County had three; and Orleans County had two. Essex, Grand Isle and Orange counties had no new cases.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll remains at 225.
Twenty-five Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday, and four of those patients were in intensive care.
Bennington County’s number of active cases has risen to 43.22 per 10,000 residents. That number is now below the statewide average, which has risen to 46.96 active cases per 10,000. Windham County's numbers are also on the rise, with 24.37 active cases per 10,000 residents. The hot spot continues to be Orleans County, with 103.64 active cases per 10,000, the highest in New England.
The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Bennington County has risen to 20.5 as of Monday, putting the county in the “high risk” range, according to the nonprofit Covid Act Now. Windham County is considered high risk as well, with a seven-day average rising to 12.5 daily new cases.
Bennington County has reported 94 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 77. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 683 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 467.9 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 366.6, while the rate in Windham County is 255.4 per 10,000.
So far, 354,155 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has climbed to 1.9 percent. In Bennington County, the positivity rate is 2.6 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 91 since Monday, to 15,653.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
35.1% OF VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Department of Health reported that 192,790 Vermonters, or 35.1 percent of all those over the age of 16, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday. That’s an increase of six-tenths of a percentage point over Friday.
According to the state, 107,100 people have completed their vaccination, and 85,700 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 39.5 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 32.7.
So far, the state has received 370,700 doses of vaccine, 79.5 percent of which have been administered.
The vaccination dashboard is not updated on Sundays or Mondays.