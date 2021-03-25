The health department reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Friday, a sharp increase from the previous few days. However, the new cumulative total was reported as 18,498, which is 283 higher than the total reported Thursday. The discrepancy was not explained.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 102 new cases; Rutland County had 41; Orleans County had 26; Caledonia County had 20; Lamoille County had 16; Bennington and Washington counties each had 10; Franklin County had eight; Windsor County had six; Orange and Windham counties each had four; and Essex and Grand Isle counties each had two. Addison County had no new cases.
THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll is now at 224.
Twenty-six Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday, and four of those patients were in intensive care.
Bennington County’s number of active cases has fallen to 37.42 per 10,000 residents, slightly above the statewide average of 36.40 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 21.27 active cases per 10,000 residents. The hot spot continues to be Orleans County, with 85.82 active cases per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 107 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 66. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 622 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 462.0 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 356.7, while the rate in Windham County is 250.0 per 10,000.
So far, 351,385 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has edged up to 1.7 percent. In Bennington County, the positivity rate is 2.9 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 121 since Thursday, to 15,361.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
34.5% OF VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Department of Health reported that 189,454 Vermonters, or 34.5 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s an increase of seven-tenths of a percentage point over Thursday.
According to the state, 103,800 people have completed their vaccination, and 85,700 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 38.6 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 31.9.
So far, the state has received 356,900 doses of vaccine, 80.8 percent of which have been administered.