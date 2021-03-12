The Department of Health reported Friday that 138,738 Vermonters, or 25.2 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19. The number represents an increase of eight-tenths of a point since Thursday.
According to the state, 73,800 people have completed their vaccination, and 65,000 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 27.4 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 23.1.
So far, the state has received 271,900 doses of vaccine, 78 percent percent of which have been administered.
THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Friday. The state’s death toll is now 212.
Twenty-three Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday, and four of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Friday. The new cumulative total was reported as 16,623, which is 123 higher than Thursday's total.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 33; Franklin County had 22; Washington County had 12; Rutland and Windsor counties each had 10; Addison and Bennington counties each had six; Lamoille County had five; Grand Isle, Orleans and Windham counties each had four; Caledonia County had three; and Essex County had two. Orange County had no new cases.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 45.49 active cases per 10,000 residents, above the statewide average of 35.49 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 19.89 cases per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 104 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 52. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 441 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 431.1 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 319.5, while the rate in Windham County is 235.3.
So far, 340,210 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 1.5 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 107 since Thursday, to 13,893.
Numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.