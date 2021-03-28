Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.