The health department reported eleven new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Monday, bringing the state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic to 24,220.
Nine counties, including Bennington, reported no new cases over the past day. Addison County had three, and Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties each had two.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported Monday. The state’s death toll remains at 255.
Four Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease, with one of those patients in intensive care.
So far, 394,122 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has fallen to 1.0 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,002.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY’S NUMBERS LARGELY UNCHANGED
In Bennington County, the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has fallen slightly, to 3.2, while the infection rate, nearly unchanged at 0.58, shows that active cases are decreasing, the nonprofit Covid ActNow reported Monday. A positive test rate of 1.1 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average has fallen to 2.7 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, steady at 0.72, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 0.8 percent shows widespread testing.
Two Vermont counties, Franklin and Orange, have been upgraded to a low risk level, the lowest ranking on the scale, while the remainder of the state is medium-risk.
All of the counties bordering Bennington and Windham county in New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire are now considered medium risk.
Bennington County has reported 16 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 27. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 35 over the same period.
VACCINATION COUNTDOWN ON HOLD
The health department said it will next update its vaccination dashboard on Tuesday. As of the last update, on Thursday, 77.6 percent of all Vermonters age 12 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. When the state reaches an 80 percent vaccination rate, Gov. Phil Scott has promised to lift the state's remaining coronavirus-related restrictions.
A number of walk-in vaccination clinics are now available across the state. For an updated list, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine.