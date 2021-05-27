The health department reported just eight new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Friday, the second time this week that the statewide count has been in the single digits. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,190.
Three of those new cases were in Rutland County, while Caledonia, Chittenden, Grand Isle, Orange and Windham counties had one each. Eight of Vermont’s 14 counties — Addison, Bennington, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans, Washington and Windsor — had no new cases.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported Tuesday. The state’s death toll remains at 255.
Eight Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease, with three of those patients in intensive care.
So far, 393,523 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 22,860, an increase of 80 since Thursday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY’S NUMBERS LARGELY UNCHANGED
In Bennington County, the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has risen slightly, to a still-low 3.6, while the infection rate, steady at 0.59, shows that active cases are decreasing, the nonprofit Covid ActNow reported Friday. A positive test rate of 0.7 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average has fallen to 4.1 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, steady at 0.73, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 0.7 percent shows widespread testing.
Cheshire County in New Hampshire remains the only county bordering Bennington or Windham county that is still considered high risk, according to Covid ActNow. All others are medium risk, the second-lowest ranking on the scale.
Bennington County has reported 29 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 26. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 47 over the same period.
VACCINATION DATA NOT UPDATED
The state had not updated its progress toward the 80 percent vaccination target by late Friday. As of Thursday, 77.6 percent of all Vermonters age 12 and older — 427,286 people — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the health department reported. Among those, 335,100 people had completed their vaccinations.
According to the health department, when 13,474 additional people become vaccinated, the state will have reached an 80 percent vaccination rate, triggering Gov. Phil Scott’s lifting of all coronavirus-related restrictions. On Wednesday, 1,885 Vermonters were vaccinated.
To date, Vermont has received 846,900 doses of vaccine, 87.4 percent of which have been administered.
All Vermonters age 12 and older are now eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
A number of walk-in vaccination clinics are now available across the state. For an updated list, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine.