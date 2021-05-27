The health department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Thursday. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,182.
Topping the list was Rutland County, with five new cases, followed by Chittenden County, with four; Bennington and Windsor, with three each; Caledonia, Orleans and Washington counties, with two each; and Addison County, with one. Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Windham counties had no new cases.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported Tuesday. The state’s death toll remains at 255.
Ten Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease, with three of those patients in intensive care.
So far, 393,211 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 22,780, an increase of 56 since Tuesday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
SVMC SCHEDULES WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS
SVMC ExpressCare will administer COVID vaccines from noon to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, at its walk-in clinic.
ExpressCare, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, is newly relocated to 120 Hospital Drive in Bennington. It shares space with the Respiratory Evaluation Center, which features negative-pressure air exchange throughout. The new facility also has a dedicated parking area, a larger waiting area, larger and more exam rooms. As always, the practice offers X-ray and blood draw.
No appointment is necessary, and COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone ages 12 and older regardless of state of residency. The practice will administer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 – 18 and Johnson & Johnson to those 18 and above. Everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian.
COUNTY’S NUMBERS CONTINUE DOWNWARD
In Bennington County, the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has again fallen slightly, to 3.2, while the infection rate, also down at 0.59, shows that active cases are decreasing, the nonprofit Covid ActNow reported Thursday. A positive test rate of 0.5 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average has fallen to 4.7 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, steady at 0.73, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 1.0 percent shows widespread testing.
Among the counties surrounding Southern Vermont, only Cheshire County in New Hampshire is now considered high risk, according to Covid ActNow. All others are medium risk, the second-lowest ranking on the scale.
Bennington County has reported 35 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 28. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 59 over the same period.
MOBILE CLINICS BRING VACCINE TO HOMELESS COMMUNITY
The Vermont Health Department is working with community groups around the state to help Vermonters experiencing homelessness get vaccinated against COVID-19.
A team from Community Health Centers of Burlington is helping to distribute the vaccine in Chittenden County, Vermont Public Radio reported.
On a recent day, the team arrived at the Committee On Temporary Shelter or COTS daystation around noon in an outreach van to give nine people their second Pfizer doses. They had a supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines for walk-ins. They also go to motels housing people who are homeless during the pandemic.
CHCB runs the state's only homeless health program, giving medical services at no cost, VPR reported. Having relationships with the homeless community helps to get more people vaccinated, said Anna Lisa Reynolds, a CHCB nurse.
VT. VACCINATION RATE AT 77.6%
As of Thursday, 77.6 percent of all Vermonters age 12 and older — 427,286 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the health department reports. Among those, 335,100 people have completed their vaccinations.
According to the health department, when 13,474 additional people become vaccinated, the state will have reached an 80 percent vaccination rate, triggering Gov. Phil Scott’s lifting of all coronavirus-related restrictions. On Wednesday, 1,885 Vermonters were vaccinated.
To date, Vermont has received 845,000 doses of vaccine, 86.3 percent of which have been administered.
All Vermonters age 12 and older are now eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
STEWARTS DEBUTS CELEBRATORY ICE CREAM
As restrictions ease and COVID numbers decline, Stewart’s Shops is celebrating the transition with a dedicated ice cream flavor named "Sweet Return to Normal."
"Enduring fourteen months of Covid-19 restrictions has been tough on everyone and the easing restrictions on mask usage and social distancing requirements calls for a sweet celebration. Stewart’s Shops is celebrating in the best way they know how— with ice cream of course," the company said in a press release.
The new flavor will be available on Monday at the shop's cone counters. It features brownie bites, cookie dough pieces and fudge swirl. The flavor will be available at all Stewart’s Shops for a limited time.