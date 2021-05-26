The health department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Wednesday, just one day after the state hit a seven-month daily low. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,162.
Chittenden County reported seven new cases, just two fewer than were reported in the entire state the day before. Following were Orleans County, with six; Windham County, with five; Washington County, with three; Rutland County, with two; and Bennington, Essex and Windsor counties, with one each. Six counties — Addison, Caledonia, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille and Orange — reported no new cases.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported Tuesday. The state’s death toll remains at 255.
Eleven Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease, with two of those patients in intensive care.
So far, 392,832 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 22,724, an increase of 61 since Tuesday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY'S NUMBERS TREND DOWNWARD
In Bennington County, the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has fallen slightly to 3.6, while the infection rate, down at 0.63, shows that active cases are decreasing, the nonprofit Covid ActNow reported Wednesday. A positive test rate of 0.5 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average has fallen to 5.1 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, steady at 0.71, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 1.0 percent shows widespread testing.
Among the counties surrounding Southern Vermont, only Cheshire County in New Hampshire is now considered high risk, according to Covid ActNow. All others are medium risk, the second-lowest ranking on the scale.
Bennington County has reported 39 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 28. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 63 over the same period.
VT. VACCINATION RATE TOPS 77%
As of Tuesday, 77.2 percent of all Vermonters age 12 and older — 425,401 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the health department reports. In all, 335,100 people have completed their vaccinations.
According to the health department, when 15,359 additional people become vaccinated, the state will have reached an 80 percent vaccination rate, triggering Gov. Phil Scott's lifting of all coronavirus-related restrictions. On Tuesday, 1,891 Vermonters were vaccinated.
To date, Vermont has received 845,000 doses of vaccine, 86.3 percent of which have been administered.
All Vermonters age 12 and older are now eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.