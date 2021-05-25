The health department reported just nine new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Tuesday, bringing the state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic to 24,136. It was the first time in seven months that the state had reported a single-digit increase.
Half of Vermont’s 14 counties — Caledonia, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Windham — reported no new cases. Chittenden and Orleans counties each had two; and Addison, Bennington, Rutland, Washington and Windsor counties each had one.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported Tuesday. Vermont went a week without a COVID-19-related death last week, one of the only states to do so, according to Mike Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, who has been following the COVID-19 trends for Vermont. The state’s death toll remains at 255.
Ten Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease, with two of those patients in intensive care.
So far, 392,247 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has fallen to 1.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 22,663, an increase of 70 since Monday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
DECREASE IN NEW CASES CONTINUES IN COUNTY
In Bennington County, the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents is up slightly to 4.0, but still less than half of what it had been last week, while the infection rate, once again down at 0.63, shows that active cases are decreasing, the nonprofit Covid ActNow reported Tuesday. A positive test rate of 0.6 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average has held steady, at 6.4 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, also steady at 0.71, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 1.1 percent shows widespread testing.
Among the counties surrounding Southern Vermont, only Cheshire County in New Hampshire is now considered high risk, according to Covid ActNow. All others are medium risk, the second-lowest ranking on the scale.
Bennington County has reported 43 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 24. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 57 over the same period.
VACCINE UPDATE
Vermont is expected to reach 80 percent of eligible residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next week to 10 days, prompting the governor to drop the remaining pandemic-related restrictions before July 4, state officials said Tuesday.
Gov. Phil Scott and state officials said they have been pleased with progress on vaccinations since the governor on Friday challenged the state to reach the 80 percent mark. As of Tuesday, 76.9 percent of Vermonters ages 12 and older had received at least one dose, state officials said, after discovering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had some duplicated numbers. That means another 17,250 residents need to start vaccines to hit the 80 percent target, they said.
As of Tuesday, 69.6 percent of all Vermonters — 423,503 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the health department reports. In all, 332,200 people — 52.7 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations.
All Vermonters age 12 and older are now eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.