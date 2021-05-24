The health department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Monday, bringing the state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic to 24,127.
Five of Vermont’s 14 counties — Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille and Orange — reported no new cases. Orleans and Rutland counties each had four; Caledonia and Windsor counties each had three; Addison and Bennington counties each had two; and Chittenden, Washington and Windham counties each had one.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported Monday. The state’s death toll remains at 255.
Five Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease, with three of those patients in intensive care.
So far, 391,976 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has crept up to 1.2 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 22,593, an increase of 61 since Sunday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
DECREASE IN NEW CASES CONTINUES IN COUNTY
In Bennington County, the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has again fallen, to 3.6, less than half of what it had been last week, while the infection rate, down at 0.65, shows that active cases are decreasing, the nonprofit Covid ActNow reported Monday. A positive test rate of 0.6 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average has held steady, at 6.4 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, also steady at 0.71, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 1.4 percent shows widespread testing.
Among surrounding counties, only Cheshire County in New Hampshire is now considered high risk, according to Covid ActNow. All others are medium risk, the second-lowest ranking on the scale.
Bennington County has reported 48 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 32. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 60 over the same period.
VACCINE UPDATE
As of Saturday, 67.5 percent of all Vermonters — 415,579 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the health department reports. In all, 320,700 people — 49.0 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations.
All Vermonters age 12 and older are now eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
The state’s vaccine dashboard is not updated on Sundays or Mondays.