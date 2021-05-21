Bennington County continues to be rated as high risk by the nonprofit Covid ActNow, although the numbers continue to trend in the right direction. The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has fallen, to 11.3, while the infection rate, down slightly at 0.73, shows that active cases are decreasing. A positive test rate of 1.8 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County remains in the medium risk category, though the seven-day average has again risen, to 5.4 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, also up a tick to 0.68, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 2.2 percent shows widespread testing.
Among surrounding counties, Rutland and Windsor counties in Vermont and Cheshire and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire are still considered high risk. Berkshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts and Washington and Rensselaer counties in New York remain at medium risk, according to Covid ActNow.
Bennington County has reported 58 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 36. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 85 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 569.4 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Orleans County remains second, at 470.1, while the rate in Windham County is 320.4 per 10,000.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Department of Health reported Friday. The state’s death toll remains at 255.
Nine Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease, with three of those patients in intensive care.
The health department reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Friday. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,065.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had the highest number, with seven, followed by Orleans County, with five; Washington and Windham counties, with four each; Addison, Rutland and Windsor counties, with three each; Caledonia, Essex and Franklin counties, with two each; and Bennington and Orange counties, with one each. Grand Isle and Lamoille counties had no new cases.
So far, 391,051 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has remained steady at 1.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 22,397, an increase of 59 since Thursday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINE UPDATE
As of Friday, 66.2 percent of all Vermonters — 407,069 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the health department reports. That number includes the 12 percent of Vermonters who are too young to be vaccinated. In all, 315,400 people — 49.0 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations.
The health department reports that 69.1 percent of all Bennington County residents and 66.4 percent of all Windham County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
To date, Vermont has received 820,400 doses of vaccine, 84.9 percent of which have been administered.
All Vermonters age 12 and older are now eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.