Close to 160 million Americans — 48 percent of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 125 million are fully vaccinated against the virus.
New England and Northeastern states account for eight of the top 10 in vaccination rates, with Vermont No. 1 as of last Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 64 percent of its population has received as least one dose.
Following right behind are Massachusetts, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New Mexico, all of them at 54 percent or higher.
Eight Southern states are in the bottom 10, all of which are under 40 percent. Mississippi was dead last at 32 percent, followed by Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, West Virginia and South Carolina.
Closing the gaps is vital to controlling the virus that has killed 588,000 people in the U.S., health experts say. The vaccination drive has helped drive U.S. cases down to their lowest level since last June, at around 30,000 a day on average, and reduced deaths to about 570 a day, a level not seen since last July.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll remains at 255.
Ten Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, with three of those patients in intensive care.
The health department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Thursday. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,026, which is 38 higher than Wednesday's total. The discrepancy was not explained.
Eleven of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Rutland County had the highest number, with nine, followed by Windsor County with eight; Caledonia and Washington counties, with three each; Bennington, Orleans and Windham counties, with two each; and Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle and Orange counties, with one each. Addison, Essex and Lamoille counties had no new cases.
So far, 390,605 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has remained steady at 1.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 22,338, an increase of 48 since Wednesday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
BENNINGTON COUNTY REMAINS AT HIGH RISK
Bennington County is still considered high risk by the nonprofit Covid ActNow, although the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has fallen, to 12.5. Bennington County’s infection rate, down slightly at 0.75, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 2.2 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County remains in the medium risk category, though the seven-day average has risen, to 4.7 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, up a tick to 0.67, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 1.6 percent shows widespread testing.
Among surrounding counties, Rutland and Windsor counties in Vermont and Cheshire and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire are also considered high risk. Berkshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts and Washington and Rensselaer counties in New York are now a medium risk, according to Covid ActNow.
Bennington County has reported 64 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 41. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 95 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 569.2 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Orleans County remains second, at 468.3, while the rate in Windham County is 319.5 per 10,000.
VACCINE UPDATE
Vermont has lifted the residency requirement for vaccination. That means that anyone age 12 and older who is visiting Vermont can get vaccinated.
The health department has made changes to its vaccination dashboard, adjusting the data to include 12-15-year-olds who are recently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Thursday, 65.8 percent of all Vermonters — 407,069 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the health department reports. That number includes the 12 percent of Vermonters who are too young to be vaccinated. In all, 311,800 people — 48.4 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations.
The health department reports that 68.9 percent of all Bennington County residents and 65.9 percent of all Windham County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
To date, Vermont has received 817,000 doses of vaccine, 84.4 percent of which have been administered.
All Vermonters age 12 and older are now eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.