One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll is now at 255.
Nine Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, with two of those patients in intensive care.
The health department reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Wednesday. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 23,988.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Orleans County had seven; Caledonia, Washington and Windham counties each had five; Chittenden and Franklin counties each had four; Rutland and Windsor counties each had three; Addison, Bennington, Essex and Lamoille counties each had two; and Orange County had one. Grand Isle County had no new cases.
So far, 390,045 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped slightly to 1.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 22,290, an increase of 58 since Tuesday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
BENNINGTON COUNTY REMAINS AT HIGH RISK
Bennington County is still considered high risk by the nonprofit Covid ActNow, although the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has fallen, to 13.7. Bennington County’s infection rate, down slightly at 0.77, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 2.2 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County remains in the medium risk category, with a seven-day average that has fallen further, to 3.7 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, even at 0.65, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 1.7 percent shows widespread testing.
Among surrounding counties, Rutland and Windsor counties in Vermont and Cheshire and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire are also considered high risk. Berkshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts and Washington and Rensselaer counties in New York are now a medium risk, according to Covid ActNow.
Bennington County has reported 65 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 41. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 104 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 568.6 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Orleans County remains second, at 467.5, while the rate in Windham County is 319.0 per 10,000.
VACCINE UPDATE
Beginning Thursday, May 20, Vermont is removing the residency requirement for vaccination. That means that anyone age 12 and older who is visiting Vermont can get vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 65.5 percent of all Vermonters — 396,661 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the health department reports. That number includes the 12 percent of Vermonters who are too young to be vaccinated. In all, 301,400 people — 48 percent of the state's population — have completed their vaccinations.
The health department reports that 68 percent of all Bennington County residents and 64.5 percent of all Windham County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
To date, Vermont has received 805,100 doses of vaccine, 83.2 percent of which have been administered.
All Vermonters age 12 and older are now eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.