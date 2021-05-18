Two Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll is now at 254.
Nine Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday, with one of those patients in intensive care.
The health department reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Tuesday. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 23,945, which is 37 higher than the total reported Monday. The discrepancy was not explained.
Ten of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Rutland County had seven; Washington County had six; Windham and Windsor counties each had four; Chittenden and Orange counties each had three; Bennington, Caledonia and Orleans counties each had two; and Franklin County had one. Addison, Essex, Grand Isle and Lamoille counties had no new cases.
So far, 389,564 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has crept up to 1.2 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 22,232, an increase of 90 since Monday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
BENNINGTON COUNTY REMAINS AT HIGH RISK
Bennington County is still considered high risk by the nonprofit Covid ActNow, with a seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents that has dipped very slightly, to 15.3. Bennington County’s infection rate, steady at 0.78, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 2.2 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County remains in the medium risk category, with a seven-day average that has fallen to 4.7 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, down to 0.64, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 1.8 percent shows widespread testing.
Among surrounding counties, Rutland County in Vermont, Washington County in New York and Cheshire and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire are also considered high risk. Windsor County in Vermont, Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Rensselaer County in New York are a medium risk, according to Covid ActNow.
Bennington County has reported 71 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 42. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 106 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 568.0 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Orleans County remains second, at 464.9, while the rate in Windham County is 317.9 per 10,000.
VACCINE UPDATE
As of Tuesday, 71.8 percent of eligible Vermonters — 394,846 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the health department reports. Of that number, 298,000 people — 54.5 percent — have received a first and last dose.
The health department reports that 71.6 percent of eligible Bennington County residents and 67.6 percent of eligible Windham County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
One Vermont county, Addison, has broken the 80-percent mark, with 81.0 percent of eligible residents vaccinated. Essex County continues to trail the rest of the state, at 53.7 percent.
To date, Vermont has received 785,400 doses of vaccine, 84.5 percent of which have been administered.
All Vermonters age 12 and older are now eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.