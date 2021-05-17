Bennington County is still considered high risk by the nonprofit Covid ActNow, with a seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents that has dipped slightly, to 15.7. Bennington County’s infection rate, up a bit to 0.78, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 2.2 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County remains in the medium risk category, with a seven-day average that has held steady at 6.1 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, down to 0.67, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 2.7 percent shows widespread testing.
Among surrounding counties, Rutland County in Vermont, Washington County in New York and Cheshire and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire are also considered high risk. Windsor County in Vermont, Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Rensselaer County in New York are a medium risk, according to Covid ActNow.
Bennington County has reported 69 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 41. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 111 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 567.5 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Orleans County remains second, at 464.2, while the rate in Windham County is 316.9 per 10,000.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
The health department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Monday. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 23,912.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day. The state’s death toll remains at 252.
Eleven Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday, with one of those patients in intensive care.
Ten of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Orleans and Windsor counties each had five; Caledonia, Rutland and Washington counties each had four; Chittenden County had three, and Addison, Bennington, Franklin and Lamoille counties each had one. Essex, Grand Isle, Orange and Windham counties had no new cases.
So far, 388,848 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 22,142, an increase of 62 since Sunday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINE UPDATE
As of Saturday, 70.9 percent of eligible Vermonters — 388,314 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the health department reports. Of that number, 288,700 people — 52.8 percent — have received a first and last dose.
As of Saturday, 70.8 percent of eligible Bennington County residents and 65.7 percent of eligible Windham County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The highest percentage of eligible residents vaccinated still belongs to Addison County, at 79.0 percent. Essex County continues to lag the rest of the state, at 53.1 percent.
To date, Vermont has received 773,400 doses of vaccine, 83.9 percent of which have been administered.
All Vermonters age 12 and older are now eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
The state's vaccine dashboard is not updated on Sundays and Mondays.