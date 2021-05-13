The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union has been notified of a positive test of COVID-19 within the Bennington Elementary School learning community, the SVSU announced Friday. The building will remain open for in-person learning, according to Superintendent James Culkeen.
“In keeping with Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, our teams took immediate steps to isolate the situation. We are working closely with local and state officials to ensure our community remains safe and healthy,” Culkeen said in a statement.
He said that after consulting with the Vermont Department of Health, all close contacts were determined and notified. Trained maintenance staff have sanitized all surfaces in the affected spaces, and those affected have been contacted, he said.
BENNINGTON COUNTY STILL AT HIGH RISK
Bennington County is still considered high risk by the nonprofit Covid ActNow, with a seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents that has risen to 14.9. Bennington County’s infection rate, up a bit to 0.71, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 2.1 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County is now in the medium risk category, with a seven-day average that has fallen to 8.8 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, down to 0.69, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 2.5 percent shows widespread testing.
Among surrounding counties, Rutland County in Vermont and Washington County in New York are also considered high risk. Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Rensselaer County in New York are now at medium risk, according to Covid ActNow.
Bennington County has reported 68 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 49. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 134 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 563.6 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Orleans County remains second, at 459.0, while the rate in Windham County is 316.4 per 10,000.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
The health department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont over the past day. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is 23,792, which is 68 higher than Thursday’s total. The discrepancy was not explained.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day. The state’s death toll remains at 252.
Twelve Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday, and two of those patients were in intensive care.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases. Chittenden County had 12; Windsor County had eight; Bennington and Rutland counties each had six; Caledonia, Franklin, Orange and Orleans counties each had four; Addison, Lamoille and Windham counties each had three; and Grand Isle County had one. Essex and Washington counties had no new cases.
So far, 387,588 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.0 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 21,881, an increase of 95 since Thursday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINE UPDATE
The Vermont Department of Health is reporting that 70.3 percent of eligible Vermonters — 384,802 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, 273,200 people — 51.8 percent — have received a first and last dose.
As of Friday, 70.0 percent of eligible Bennington County residents and 64.8 percent of eligible Windham County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The highest percentage of eligible residents vaccinated belongs to Addison County, at 78.2 percent. Essex County lags the rest of the state, at 53.1 percent.
To date, Vermont has received 761,500 doses of vaccine, 84.1 percent of which have been administered.
All Vermonters age 12 and older are now eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.