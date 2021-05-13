Approximately 6,300 vaccination appointments were made for 12- to 15-year-olds Thursday, the first day this age group became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, the Vermont Department of Health announced Thursday. This reflects the number made through the state’s registration system. Additional appointments were made directly through federal pharmacy partners.
The immediate opening of this age group came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s action late Wednesday authorizing use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15.
Appointments can be made at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. For assistance, call 855-722-7878.
Pfizer’s vaccine has been used for months in people 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared its use for those as young as age 12.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday concluded that the shots will let kids safely attend camps this summer and help assure a more normal return to classrooms next school year. The CDC accepted its advisers’ recommendation.
The Vermont Health Department is encouraging parents and caregivers to vaccinate these young Vermonters. Parental/caregiver consent is required and can be given when registering online or in-person at a clinic.
The Health Department is working with the Education Agency to offer clinics at schools that will be open during the day and evening. Some pharmacies, including CVS and Kinney Drugs, are providing the shot to this age group, with appointments or walk-in opportunities available right away, the Health Department said.
BENNINGTON COUNTY REMAINS AT HIGH RISK
Bennington County is still considered high risk by the nonprofit Covid ActNow, although the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has fallen slightly, to 13.7. Bennington County’s infection rate, up a bit to 0.70, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 2.1 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County is now in the medium risk category, with a seven-day average that has fallen to 9.1 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, steady at 0.72, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 2.4 percent shows widespread testing.
Among surrounding counties, Rutland County in Vermont and Washington County in New York are also considered high risk. Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Rensselaer County in New York are now at medium risk, according to Covid ActNow.
Bennington County has reported 66 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 58. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 179 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 561.3 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Orleans County remains second, at 457.5, while the rate in Windham County is 315.7 per 10,000.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
The health department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont over the past day. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 23,724.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day. The state’s death toll remains at 252.
Ten Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday, and two of those patients were in intensive care.
Eleven of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases. Rutland County had 12; Chittenden and Washington counties each had eight; Addison and Caledonia counties each had seven; Franklin County had six; Bennington, Orleans and Windsor counties each had five; Orange County had four; and Grand Isle County had one. Essex, Lamoille and Windham counties had no new cases.
So far, 387,106 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests fell slightly, to 1.0 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 21,787, an increase of 78 since Wednesday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINE UPDATE
The Vermont Department of Health is reporting that 69.9 percent of eligible Vermonters — 382,261 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, 278,800 people — 51.0 percent — have received a first and last dose.
As of Thursday, 69.8 percent of eligible Bennington County residents and 63.9 percent of eligible Windham County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The highest percentage of eligible residents vaccinated belongs to Addison County, at 77.8 percent. Essex County lags the rest of the state, at 53.0 percent.
All Vermonters age 12 and older are eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.