As part of the state’s increasing efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Health Department has launched a new series featuring Vermonters sharing what getting vaccinated means to them.
“It’s important that Vermonters share their stories with other Vermonters. We all have different reasons for choosing to get vaccinated, but for many of us, being able to get back to the things we miss is high on that list,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “These stories help connect the dots from vaccines to the brighter future ahead.”
The department said that its new series can be viewed now on the department’s YouTube channel, and will be promoted widely — including on television, streaming services, radio, social media and more. These Vermonters’ words are also being featured in print ads in newspapers across the state.
In April, the Health Department opened a vaccine contest and giveaway asking people to submit original videos, photos or written thoughts on why getting vaccinated is important to them. Select submissions would be featured in the new campaign, and one lucky submitter was picked at random to receive a $500 cash card.
Health received more than 160 entries from Vermonters of varying ages throughout the state. Entries included written stories, videos, photos, slideshows, and even an original poem.
“We are committed to capturing Vermonters’ personal and unique perspectives, and honestly, seeing what came in was both poignant and inspiring,” said Christie Vallencourt, the Health Department’s COVID-19 marketing lead and chronic disease information director. “This approach was a bit of a gamble because you don’t know what you’re going to get, but as people will see when they watch the videos, that chance paid off.”
BENNINGTON COUNTY REMAINS AT HIGH RISK
Bennington County is still considered high risk by the nonprofit Covid ActNow, with a seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents that has risen to 14.9. Bennington County’s infection rate, up a bit to 0.69, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 3.0 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County has returned to the high-risk category, with a seven-day average that has risen to 10.2 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, up slightly to 0.72, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 2.8 percent shows widespread testing.
Among surrounding counties, Rutland County in Vermont and Washington County in New York are also considered high risk. Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Rensselaer County in New York are now at medium risk, according to Covid ActNow.
Bennington County has reported 66 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 58. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 179 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 559.9 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Orleans County is now second, at 455.6, while the rate in Windham County is 315.7 per 10,000.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day. The state’s death toll is now at 252.
Twelve Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, and two of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont over the past day. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 23,651, which is 45 higher than the total reported Tuesday. The discrepancy was not explained.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases. Franklin County had six; Bennington County had five; Caledonia, Chittenden, Orange, Orleans, Rutland and Washington counties each had two; and Addison, Essex, Windham and Windsor counties each had one. Grand Isle and Lamoille counties had no new cases.
So far, 386,398 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests rose slightly, to 1.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 21,709, an increase of 98 since Tuesday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINE UPDATE
The Vermont Department of Health is reporting that 69.4 percent of eligible Vermonters — 379,814 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, 275,500 people — 50.0 percent — have received a first and last dose.
As of Wednesday, 69.7 percent of eligible Bennington County residents and 63.3 percent of eligible Windham County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The highest percentage of eligible residents vaccinated belongs to Addison County, at 77.5 percent. Essex County lags the rest of the state, at 52.5 percent.
All Vermonters age 16 and older are eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.