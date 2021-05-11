Following the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds on Monday, state officials said Tuesday that Vermont is prepared to open registration as soon as it clears approval from the CDC.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said the FDA’s action was “great news,” adding it was informed by clinical trials that included 2,260 children ages 12-15 years old in the U.S. — about half of whom got Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“There were 18 cases of COVID-19 in the placebo group and, significantly, none in the vaccinated group — that’s 100 percent efficacy,” Levine said. “Side effects were about the same as those seen in people 16 years old and older.”
He encouraged parents — or anyone — with questions about the vaccine to visit healthvermont.gov/covid-19 or talk to a trusted pediatrician or health care provider.
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said Vermont is planning to open registration as soon as possible. If the decision comes outside of business hours, registration will be opened at 8:15 a.m. the next day, he said.
“As a reminder, families with children in this age group will be eligible to go to any site across the state that offers the Pfizer vaccine,” he said.
Beginning Monday, school-based clinics will also be available. The schedule should be finalized in the next couple of days, Smith said.
In the meantime, parents can start planning ahead by creating an account at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. Those who already have an account of their own can add their child as a dependent.
WALK-IN VACCINATIONS NOW AVAILABLE
Walk-in vaccine opportunities are now available, the Vermont Department of Health said. To find a clinic where no appointments are necessary, visit healthvermont.gov/myvaccine.
Vaccines are available without an appointment while the supplies last. The health department advises that the number of spots listed are an estimate, and that the best way to guarantee getting a shot is to make an appointment.
SEVEN-DAY AVERAGE CONTINUES TO FALL
The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Bennington County has declined slightly, to 12.5, though the county is still considered at high risk by the nonprofit Covid ActNow. Bennington County’s infection rate, down to 0.67, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 3.0 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County is now considered at medium risk. The seven-day average has risen slightly to 9.1 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, 0.70, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 2.5 percent shows widespread testing.
Among surrounding counties, Rutland County in Vermont, Washington County in New York and Berkshire County in Massachusetts are also considered high risk. Rensselaer County in New York is now at medium risk, according to Covid ActNow.
Bennington County has reported 74 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 59. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 182 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 558.5 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Orleans County is now second, at 454.2, while the rate in Windham County is 315.3 per 10,000.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
Two new deaths from the pandemic were reported Tuesday. The state’s death toll is now 251.
Fourteen Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday, and three of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont over the past day. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 23,606, which is 65 higher than the total reported Monday. The discrepancy was not explained.
Ten of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases. Orleans County had 10; Rutland County had eight; Windham County had seven; Bennington County had six; Windsor County had five; Chittenden, Franklin and Washington counties each had four; and Addison and Orange counties each had two. Caledonia, Essex, Grand Isle and Lamoille counties had no new cases.
So far, 385,897 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests fell to 1.0 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 21,611, an increase of 117 since Monday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINE UPDATE
The Vermont Department of Health is reporting that 69.1 percent of eligible Vermonters — 377,793 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, 273,200 people — 50.0 percent — have received a first and last dose.
As of Tuesday, 69.5 percent of eligible Bennington County residents and 63.2 percent of eligible Windham County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The highest percentage of eligible residents vaccinated belongs to Addison County, at 77.2 percent. Essex County lags the rest of the state, at 52.2 percent.
All Vermonters age 16 and older are eligible for vaccines and can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
ST. JOHNSBURY BOARD TO RESUME IN-PERSON MEETINGS
The St. Johnsbury select board is going to be resuming in-person meetings later this month after holding its meetings remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board voted unanimously on Monday to resume in-person meetings May 24, although it will keep a remote participation option available for people who are not comfortable attending in person.
“The board and town officials have all been vaccinated so spacing is not as important as it used to be — but we’ll still be maintaining some social distance,” said Board Chairman Kevin Oddy.
The Caledonian-Record reports the five-member board is still working out the details of how it will conduct its meetings.