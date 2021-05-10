The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Bennington County has once again declined, to 12.9, though the county is still considered at high risk by the nonprofit Covid ActNow. Bennington County’s infection rate, down to 0.67, shows that active cases are decreasing, while a positive test rate of 2.5 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County is now considered at medium risk. The seven-day average has fallen to 8.1 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, 0.70, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 2.5 percent shows widespread testing.
Among surrounding counties, Rutland County in Vermont, Washington County in New York and Berkshire County in Massachusetts are also considered high risk. Rensselaer County in New York is now at medium risk, according to Covid ActNow.
Bennington County has reported 73 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 58. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 188 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 556.8 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 450.6, while the rate in Windham County is 313.6 per 10,000.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
The health department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Monday. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 23,541, which is 55 higher than the total reported Sunday. The discrepancy was not explained.
For the second time in a week, Bennington County reported no new cases. Chittenden County had 12; Washington County had five; Rutland and Windsor counties each had four; Windham County had three; Franklin County had two; and Addison, Orange and Orleans counties each had one. Also reporting no new cases were Caledonia, Essex, Grand Isle and Lamoille counties.
Eleven Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday, and two of those patients were in intensive care.
No new deaths from the pandemic were reported Monday. The state death toll for the pandemic stands at 249.
So far, 385,292 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remained stable at 1.1 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 was 21,494, an increase of 110 since Sunday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINE UPDATE
The Vermont Department of Health is reporting 67.3 percent of eligible Vermonters — 368,436 people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, 263,000 people — 48.1 percent — have received a first and last dose.
According to the data as of Sunday morning, 68.2 percent of eligible Bennington County residents and 61.5 percent of eligible Windham County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine dashboard is not updated on Mondays.
Currently, the highest percentage of eligible residents vaccinated belongs to Addison County at 75.1 percent. At 50.7 percent, Essex County has the lowest.
All Vermonters age 16 and older are eligible for vaccines and can make appointments on the Health Department’s website or by calling 855-722-7878.