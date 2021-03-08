THE NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Monday. The state’s death toll remains at 208.
Twenty-seven Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Sunday, and seven of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Monday. The new cumulative total is 16,119, which is 116 higher than Sunday’s total. The discrepancy was not explained.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 41; Washington County had 13; Rutland County had 12; Windham County had nine; Bennington and Caledonia counties each had eight; Franklin, Orleans and Windsor counties each had five; Addison County had four; Lamoille County had two; and Orange County had one. Essex and Grand Isle counties had no new cases.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 49.34 active cases per 10,000 residents, above the statewide average of 37.76 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 18.01 cases per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 123 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 62. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 438 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 422.7 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 312.9, while the rate in Windham County is 232.5.
So far, 336,468 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.7 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 90 since Sunday, to 13,474.
Numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATIONS OPEN TO THOSE 55 AND OLDER WITH CONDITIONS
Vermonters ages 55 and older with certain high-risk health conditions are new eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
High-risk health conditions include:
• Current cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• COPD, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis
• Heart disease
• Immunocompromised / Weakened immune system
• Severe obesity (BMI of 40 or more)
• Pregnancy
• Diabetes (Types 1 & 2)
• Disabilities, including chromosomal disorders, intellectual disabilities, and disabilities that affect lung function
• Sickle cell disease
For a detailed list of eligible conditions and to sign-up for vaccination, visit HealthVermont.gov/MyVaccine. If registering online is not an option, call 855-722-7878.
No doctor’s note or proof of a health condition is needed to sign up. The Health Department may use the information provided to confirm eligibility, either through medical records or by contacting a provider. The department may also reach out to people who don’t have a provider to offer a connection to care.
21.4% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE SHOT
The Vermont Department of Health reported that as of Saturday, 118,051 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 21.4 percent of all Vermonters over the age of 16, and an increase of eight-tenths of one percentage point from Friday.
The figure is 23.7 percent for Bennington County, and 20.1 percent for Windham County.
So far, the state has received 233,800 doses of vaccine, 181,900 of which have been administered.
The state’s vaccination dashboard is not updated on Sundays or Mondays.