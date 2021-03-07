Starting Monday, Vermonters ages 55 and older with certain high-risk health conditions are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state Department of Health has announced.
High-risk health conditions include:
• Current cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• COPD, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis
• Heart disease
• Immunocompromised / Weakened immune system
• Severe obesity (BMI of 40 or more)
• Pregnancy
• Diabetes (Types 1 & 2)
• Disabilities, including chromosomal disorders, intellectual disabilities, and disabilities that affect lung function
• Sickle cell disease
For a detailed list of eligible conditions and to sign-up for vaccination, visit HealthVermont.gov/MyVaccine. If registering online is not an option, call 855-722-7878.
No doctor’s note or proof of a health condition is needed to sign up. The Health Department may use the information provided to confirm eligibility, either through medical records or by contacting a provider. The department may also reach out to people who don’t have a provider to offer a connection to care.
THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past two days, the Vermont Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll is now at 208.
Thirty Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Sunday, and one of those patients was in intensive care.
The health department reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Saturday, and 120 on Sunday, for a total of 242. The new cumulative total is 16,083, which is 264 higher than Friday’s total. The discrepancy was not explained.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past two days. Chittenden County had 72; Franklin County had 39; Caledonia County had 18; Windham County had 16; Addison, Lamoille and Rutland counties each had 15; Orleans County had 14; Bennington and Washington counties each had 12; Grand Isle County had six; Windsor County had five; Orange County had two; and Essex County had one.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 47.39 active cases per 10,000 residents, above the statewide average of 36.58 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 16.96 cases per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 126 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 61. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 437 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 420.1 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 310.4, while the rate in Windham County is 230.6.
So far, 335,695 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has risen to 1.7 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 239 since Friday, to 13,384.
Numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
STATE: 21.4% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE SHOT
The Vermont Department of Health reported that as of Saturday, 118,051 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 21.4 percent of all Vermonters over the age of 16, and an increase of eight-tenths of one percentage point from Friday.
The figure is 23.7 percent for Bennington County, and 20.1 percent for Windham County.
So far, the state has received 233,800 doses of vaccine, 181,900 of which have been administered.
The state's vaccination dashboard is not updated on Sundays.
VT. TEACHERS AWAIT VACCINE INFORMATION
Teachers and regulated child care program staff will get information from their employers about how to register for vaccines and when and how they will get the shots, the Vermont Department of Health said Friday.
The vaccine appointments will take place over the next few weeks, the department said. Teachers and child care staff should not make appointments until they hear from their employers, officials said.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact their school COVID-19 coordinator.
N.H. OPENS VACCINE SITE AT RACE TRACK
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Saturday toured a mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon as the state kicked off a three-day vaccination push with the goal of giving Johnson & Johnson shots to about 12,000 people.
Sununu said the state was able to move up to this weekend vaccines for individuals, most of whom were originally scheduled to receive their shots in April.
"The opportunity to vaccinate nearly 12,000 Granite Staters at one site over the course of a single weekend is an incredible opportunity for New Hampshire," the Republican said.
The move was made possible by the delivery of Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots.
Those scheduled to receive a shot drove up to the area where the shots were being administered and then drove on to an observation area where they were monitored for a brief period of time before being allowed to leave.
The J&J vaccine is a single dose vaccine, meaning there's no need for a second shot.
COVID-19 DEATHS TOP 16,000 IN MASS.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts has topped 16,000.
State health officials reported 52 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic to 16,044.
The state also reported nearly 1,500 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing its confirmed caseload to nearly 558,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were fewer than 700 people reported hospitalized Saturday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The latest numbers come as Massachusetts is easing COVID-19 restrictions on visitors from more states.
Travelers from Missouri, Oregon and Washington won't need to quarantine when they arrive in Massachusetts beginning Saturday, according to the state's website explaining pandemic travel restrictions.
The states join Hawaii and Puerto Rico, which are also deemed lower risk.
The announcement comes as Maine Governor Janet Mills announced Friday that those traveling to the state from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island can visit without quarantining or producing a negative COVID-19 test.
Visitors from other states must quarantine from the date of their arrival in Massachusetts unless they meet one of the state's criteria which include producing a negative COVID-19 test result administered up to 72 hours before their arrival.
STUDENT CASES LEVEL OFF IN CONN.
Coronavirus infections among Connecticut students in pre-kindergarten through Grade 12 have dropped and leveled off after infection rates spiked to their highest levels of the school year in January.
There were 467 new student infections from Feb. 25 to March 3, or 49 fewer than the previous week, according to the Department of Public Health. For the week that ended Jan. 13, there were more than 1,600 new infections.
School staff infections also have declined substantially since mid-January, but increased last week when 151 staff tested positive, up 18 from the previous week. There were 521 new staff infections during the week that ended Jan. 13.
Only a small percentage of the more than 500,000 students and 50,000 educators in the state have contracted the virus.
Both President Joe Biden and Gov. Ned Lamont have been pushing for schools to be open for in-person learning during the pandemic.
On Wednesday, first lady Jill Biden and new U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the former Connecticut education commissioner, visited a school in Meriden as part of efforts to show in-person learning can be done safely.
R.I. SENATOR HAILS AID TO RESTAURANTS
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is hailing a $25 billion plan aimed at providing additional help to struggling restaurants that was included in a $1.9 trillion virus relief bill approved Saturday by the U.S. Senate.
The grants provide up to $10 million per company with a limit of $5 million per physical location. The grants can be used to cover payroll, rent, utilities and other operational expenses.
Under the proposal, bars, restaurants and caterers showing significant financial losses due to the pandemic could apply for grants to cover eligible expenses, such as payroll support, benefits, rent, utilities, building maintenance and construction of outdoor facilities.
"Restaurants add so much to our communities and culture. They are economic force multipliers, bringing people, jobs, and opportunities to the places they serve," said the Rhode Island Democrat, who pushed for the measure. "They are worth fighting for."