Vermont health officials are concerned about a decline in the number of people getting tested for COVID-19.
On average, the state hosts about 18 clinics daily, but sometimes half of those slots go unfilled, WCAX-TV reports.
"There is hope on the horizon. And yes, it is understandable that you might not feel the urgent need to get tested," said Vermont Deputy Health Commissioner Tracy Dolan. But it's still important for Vermonters to get tested if they have attended a social gathering, traveled, have symptoms, or are wondering if they have the virus, she said.
The decline also means the state knows less about the extent of the virus in Vermont, the news station reported.
"For the most part, we have contained pretty much every outbreak, and so it really helps us for you to get tested," Dolan said.
Even though health officials hope it's only a few more months before everyone is vaccinated, it's essential to continue to follow safety guidelines, she said.
"We're in the home stretch, but there are a lot of reasons to be very careful still because we continue to have cases and continue to have hospitalizations. And unfortunately, even though it is reducing, we continue to have some deaths," she said.
In Bennington County, 18,802 people, or 52.8 percent of the population, have been tested, according to the Health Department.
To find a testing location, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing/where-get-tested.
THE NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Friday. The state’s death toll remains at 207.
Twenty-six Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday, and four of those patients were in intensive care units.
The health department reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Friday. The new cumulative total is 15,819, which is 133 higher than Thursday's total.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 35; Franklin County had 22; Addison County had 13; Rutland County had 11; Caledonia County had nine; Bennington and Washington counties each had seven; Lamoille and Orleans counties each had three; Grand Isle, Orange and Windham counties each had two; and Essex County had one.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 48.93 active cases per 10,000 residents, well above the statewide average of 35.68 cases per 10,000. Windham County is under the state average, with 18.37 cases per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 128 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 60. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 446 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 415.4 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 306.0, while the rate in Windham County is 226.6.
So far, 334,096 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has risen to 1.6 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 155 since Thursday, to 13,145.
As of last week, numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
STATE: 20.6% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE SHOT
The Vermont Department of Health reported Friday that 113,865 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 20.6 percent of all Vermonters over the age of 16, and an increase of six-tenths of one percentage point from Wednesday.
The figure is 22.8 percent for Bennington County, and 19.1 percent for Windham County.
So far, the state has received 233,800 doses of vaccine, 175,100 of which have been administered.
VACCINE SLOTS AVAILABLE IN SOUTH BURLINGTON
For Vermonters who are 65 or older and looking for a vaccine appointment in the Burlington area, the Vermont Department of Health advises that there are lots of open first-dose appointments at Vermont National Guard-run clinics Friday through Sunday in South Burlington. To schedule an appointment, or to reschedule an one already made, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find those clinics or call 855-722-7878.
Next week, the Guard efforts will expand to the Barre and Springfield areas.
The state plans to activate an even larger contingent of the National Guard on March 15 to provide more vaccination opportunities as the supply increases later this month.
MORE VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIES
Vermonters age 65 and older can sign up to get vaccinated this Sunday at a large-scale vaccination event held by Kinney Drugs at Spaulding High School in Barre. About 1,100 doses of vaccine are anticipated to be available.
You must register for the event by visiting: https://kinneydrugs.as.me/BarrePopup.
If you have already made an appointment at another clinic but would like to get vaccinated sooner, you can still register for the Barre event – but please cancel your original appointment in the system where you made it. Cancellations and unplanned no-shows could result in spoiled vaccine doses.
If you need to cancel your appointment, please do as soon as possible. If it was made on the Health Department website, you’ll need to log in to your account and cancel it there. If you have trouble canceling, call 855-722-7878.
In addition, Walmart will start vaccinations this week at its six stores in Vermont. People will register for appointments at these new sites through the Health Department website and call center.