The Vermont Department of Health reported Thursday that 110,661 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 20.0 percent of all Vermonters over the age of 16, and an increase of two-tenths of one percentage point from Wednesday.
The figure is 22.2 percent for Bennington County, and 18.5 percent for Windham County.
So far, the state has received 235,700 doses of vaccine, 170,700 of which have been administered.
THE NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Thursday. The state’s death toll remains at 207.
Twenty-seven Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday, and five of those patients were in intensive care units.
The health department reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont. The new cumulative total is 15,686.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 44; Caledonia, Lamoille and Rutland counties each had 12; Addison and Bennington counties each had eight; Orleans County had four; Franklin, Washington and Windham counties each had three; and Essex, Grand Isle and Windsor counties each had one. Orange County had no new cases.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 47.17 active cases per 10,000 residents, well above the statewide average of 32.04 cases per 10,000. Windham County is under the state average, with 19.42 cases per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 126 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 68. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 445 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 413.4 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 303.7, while the rate in Windham County is 226.2.
So far, 333,331 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has held steady at 1.4 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 148 since Wednesday, to 12,990.
As of last week, numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
WALK-IN CLINIC OFFERED FOR VETERANS IN ESSEX JUNCTION
Veterans Administration-enrolled veterans of all ages who have existing medical conditions are eligible for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, the White River Junction VA Medical Center has announced.
Eligibility staff will be on site to process applications for VA healthcare for those not already enrolled. Veterans are asked to bring their DD214 paperwork and any supporting military documentation to help determine their eligibility for VA Healthcare.
The clinic takes place Friday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be offered. Second doses must be administered on April 2 at the same location.
Those veterans who are not enrolled or registered in the White River Junction Healthcare System are asked to call 802-295-9363, extension 4004 or 5118, to learn about enrollment.
No one who has received any other vaccine in the last two weeks, plans to in the next six weeks, or has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three months is eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine now.
For more information, visit www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.
VACCINE SLOTS AVAILABLE IN SOUTH BURLINGTON
For Vermonters who are 65 or older and looking for a vaccine appointment in the Burlington area, the Vermont Department of Health advises that there are lots of open first-dose appointments at Vermont National Guard-run clinics on March 5, 6 and 7 in South Burlington. To schedule an appointment, or to reschedule an one already made, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find those clinics or call 855-722-7878.
Next week, the Guard efforts will expand to the Barre and Springfield areas.
The state plans to activate an even larger contingent of the National Guard on March 15 to provide more vaccination opportunities as the supply increases later this month.
MORE VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIES
Vermonters age 65 and older can sign up to get vaccinated this Sunday at a large-scale vaccination event held by Kinney Drugs at Spaulding High School in Barre. About 1,100 doses of vaccine are anticipated to be available.
You must register for the event by visiting: https://kinneydrugs.as.me/BarrePopup.
If you have already made an appointment at another clinic but would like to get vaccinated sooner, you can still register for the Barre event – but please cancel your original appointment in the system where you made it. Cancellations and unplanned no-shows could result in spoiled vaccine doses.
If you need to cancel your appointment, please do as soon as possible. If it was made on the Health Department website, you’ll need to log in to your account and cancel it there. If you have trouble canceling, call 855-722-7878.
In addition, Walmart will start vaccinations this week at its six stores in Vermont. People will register for appointments at these new sites through the Health Department website and call center.