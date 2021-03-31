Regular testing of staff at the Vermont Veterans’ Home for COVID-19 identified a staff member as positive on Tuesday, home CEO Melissa Jackson said Wednesday. She said the individual is asymptomatic.
She said families of residents have been notified, and the facility is suspending indoor visits until completion of the next round of PCR testing — scheduled to take place Thursday. She said results should be available by Friday afternoon.
VERMONT ESTIMATES VACCINES HAVE SAVED 78 LIVES
Vermont officials estimate the COVID-19 vaccination program in the state has saved 78 lives since the vaccines arrived late last year.
Despite a recent spike in the number of new cases of COVID-19, the number of new infections in the elderly — the people most vulnerable to the virus — are continuing to go down.
The state says that 86.9 percent of people over age 75 have been vaccinated. As of Wednesday, the Vermont Health Department reported that 37.4 percent of all Vermonters over age 16 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 21.5 percent have completed vaccination.
Currently all Vermonters over age 50 are eligible to be vaccinated.
The state has expanded vaccine eligibility to include parents caring for children at home with serious medical conditions.
On Thursday, Vermont is opening up vaccinations to all members of Vermont’s community of Black, indigenous and people of color over age 16 who are more likely to suffer severe consequences from COVID-19 and who are less likely to be vaccinated.
On Monday, Vermonters aged 40 and over will be eligible for vaccinations. By April 19, all Vermonters over age 16 will be eligible.
PRISON TESTING YIELDS NO POSITIVE RESULTS
Recent testing at the Newport prison returned no positive results for COVID-19 in both inmates and staffers, the first time that results are all negative since an outbreak started at the facility in late February, the Vermont Department of Corrections said Wednesday.
“We will continue to test the facility and monitor the situation closely, we aren’t in the clear yet, but today is encouraging,” Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said in a written statement of the results from testing on Monday.
The prison, the Northern State Correctional Facility, currently has two cases among inmates and three staff cases, the department said. A total of 177 people have been medically cleared to leave isolation, it said.
Staffers and inmates will be tested again on Thursday.
THE NUMBERS
Two Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Wednesday. The state’s death toll is now 227.
Thirty-one Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, and two of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 162 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 19,275 since the beginning of the pandemic.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 60; Rutland County had 21; Orleans County had 18; Caledonia and Franklin counties each had 14; Washington County had eight; Windham County had seven; Addison County had six; Bennington County had four; Lamoille and Orange counties each had three; Windsor County had two; and Essex County had one. Grand Isle County had no new cases.
Bennington County’s number of active cases has fallen to 35.77 per 10,000 residents, while the statewide average has declined to 46.73. Windham County’s numbers are also on the decline, with 23.23 active cases per 10,000 residents. The hottest spots in the state are Orleans, Caledonia and Rutland counties, with 88.78, 82.76 and 73.98 active cases per 10,000 residents, respectively. In the Northeast, New Jersey’s Sussex County has the highest numbers, at 131.97.
Bennington County has reported 92 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 76. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 759 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 469.5 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 372.8, while the rate in Windham County is 257.7 per 10,000.
So far, 355,390 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests is steady at 2.0 percent. In Bennington County, the positivity rate is 2.6 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 112 since Tuesday, to 15,866.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY REMAINS AT ‘HIGH RISK’
Though the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Bennington County held steady at 19.3, the county remains in the “high risk” range, according to the nonprofit Covid Act Now. Windham County, where the seven-day average stands at 11.8 daily new cases, is considered high risk as well.
Neighboring Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Rensselaer County in New York are rated as very high risk, while New York’s Washington County is rated as high risk.
37.4% OF VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Department of Health reported that 205,027 Vermonters, or 37.4 percent of all those over the age of 16, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of one half of a percentage point since Tuesday.
According to the state, 118,600 people have completed their vaccination, and 86,400 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 42.1 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 34.1.
So far, the state has received 393,300 doses of vaccine, 80.9 percent of which have been administered.
VACCINATION CLINIC FOR VETERANS SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 10 IN MIDDLEBURY
On April 10, the White River Junction VA will be administering first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Middlebury College’s Athletics Complex on South Main Street in Middlebury. This clinic is for veterans and Department of Homeland Security employees by appointment only.
Everyone must schedule an appointment by calling 802-296-5151. Veterans who want to enroll in the VA should call 802-295-9363 ext. 5118 to begin an application, or email VHAWRJEligibility@va.gov.
Veterans who typically do not receive care at VA still qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
DHS employees must register with their DHS leadership prior to scheduling an appointment.
The second dose must be received May 8 at the same location. The first and second appointments will be scheduled at the same time.