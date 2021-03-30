Parents or primary caregivers who are caring for children with certain high-risk conditions will be eligible for vaccination starting Wednesday, and Vermonters who are Black, Indigenous and people of color will be eligible beginning Thursday, the state’s health commissioner announced Tuesday.
Vermonters can make a vaccination appointment by visiting healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine, or by calling 855-722-7878.
BIPOC Vermonters can also register through one of the community clinics developed with the health department’s partners around the state. Information is at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said there is an almost two-fold increase in risk for hospitalization among the BIPOC population. He also spoke to how the pace of vaccination for BIPOC continues to lag significantly behind, with a rate of 20.2 percent of the population having received at least one dose of vaccine, as compared with a rate of 33.4 percent among non-Hispanic whites.
THE NUMBERS
The Department of Health reported 73 new cases in Vermont on Tuesday. However, the new total of 19,109 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic represents an increase of 107 from Monday. The discrepancy was not explained.
Eleven of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Rutland County had 27; Chittenden County had 23; Windsor County had five; Franklin, Lamoille and Windham counties each had three; Bennington, Caledonia and Orange counties each had two; and Addison and Orleans counties each had one. Essex, Grand Isle and Washington counties had no new cases.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll remains at 225.
Twenty-five Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday, and two of those patients were in intensive care.
Bennington County’s number of active cases has fallen to 39.48 per 10,000 residents, even as the statewide average has climbed to 48.42. Windham County’s numbers are also on the rise, with 25.03 active cases per 10,000 residents. The hottest spots in the state are Orleans and Caledonia counties, with 95.56 and 90.25 active cases per 10,000 residents, respectively. In the Northeast, New Jersey’s Sussex County has the highest numbers, at 132.12.
Bennington County has reported 91 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 72. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 708 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 468.4 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 369.2, while the rate in Windham County is 255.9 per 10,000.
So far, 354,301 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has climbed to 2.0 percent. In Bennington County, the positivity rate is 2.6 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 101 since Monday, to 15,754.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY AT ‘HIGH RISK’
Though the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Bennington County has dipped to 19.3 as of Monday, the county remains in the “high risk” range, according to the nonprofit Covid Act Now. Windham County is considered high risk as well, although the seven-day average has dipped to 11.8 daily new cases.
Neighboring Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Rensselaer County in New York are rated as very high risk, while New York’s Washington County is rated as high risk.
36.9% OF VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Department of Health reported that 202,317 Vermonters, or 36.9 percent of all those over the age of 16, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday. That’s an increase of 1.8 percentage points since Saturday.
According to the state, 116,300 people have completed their vaccination, and 86,000 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 41.6 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 33.9.
So far, the state has received 368,100 doses of vaccine, 81.1 percent of which have been administered.
The vaccination dashboard is not updated on Sundays or Mondays.
VA OFFERS VACCINATION CLINIC IN WESTMINSTER
White River Junction VA Healthcare System and the Vermont National Guard will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 16 at the Westminster Armory. Appointments must be scheduled, and first does of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.
The clinic is open to veterans and pre-registered US Department of Homeland Security employees of all ages. Veterans who would like to enroll should call 802-295-9363, ext. 5118, to begin their VA enrollment application, or email VHAWRJEligibility@va.gov. DHS employees must register with their DHS leadership prior to scheduling an appointment.
Appointments must be scheduled by calling 802-296-5151. The second dose must be administered on May 14 at the same location. Both appointments will be scheduled during the same call.
The Westminster Armory is located between the Brattleboro, Vermont and the Keene, New Hampshire VA outpatient clinics.