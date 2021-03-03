THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Wednesday. The state’s death toll is now 207.
Twenty-three Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, and five of those patients were in intensive care units.
The health department reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Wednesday. The new cumulative total is 15,487.
Ten of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Orleans County had 35; Chittenden County had 29; Caledonia and Franklin counties each had 10; Rutland County had nine; Addison and Bennington counties each had six; Lamoille County had five; Windsor County had four; and Washington County had one. Essex, Grand Isle, Orange and Windham counties reported no new cases.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 49.93 active cases per 10,000 residents, well above the statewide average of 31.65 cases per 10,000. Windham County is under the state average, with 22.47 cases per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 128 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 80. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 441 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 410.0 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 301.0, while the rate in Windham County is 225.5.
So far, 332,411 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has held steady at 1.4 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 83 since Tuesday, to 12,842.
As of last week, numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
STATE: 19.5% OF ALL VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Vermont Department of Health reported Wednesday that 107,750 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
That represents 19.5 percent of all Vermonters over the age of 16, and an increase of three-tenths of one percentage point from Tuesday.
The figure is 21.7 percent for Bennington County, and 17.7 percent for Windham County.
So far, the state has received 222,700 doses of vaccine, 167,100 of which have been administered.
WALK-IN CLINIC OFFERED FOR VETERANS IN ESSEX JUNCTION
Veterans Administration-enrolled veterans of all ages who have existing medical conditions are eligible for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, the White River Junction VA Medical Center has announced.
Eligibility staff will be on site to process applications for VA healthcare for those not already enrolled. Veterans are asked to bring their DD214 paperwork and any supporting military documentation to help determine their eligibility for VA Healthcare.
The clinic takes place Friday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be offered. Second doses must be administered on April 2 at the same location.
Those veterans who are not enrolled or registered in the White River Junction Healthcare System are asked to call 802-295-9363, extension 4004 or 5118, to learn about enrollment.
No one who has received any other vaccine in the last two weeks, plans to in the next six weeks, or has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three months is eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine now.
For more information, visit www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.
VT. PRISON HAS MORE THAN 100 CASES
One hundred inmates and eight staff members at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport have tested positive for COVID-19, the largest outbreak at a Vermont correctional facility since the start of the pandemic, the commissioner for the Department of Corrections said.
"It's all hands on deck for our response," Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said in a statement Tuesday.
Baker says the prison is being treated as though it were a hospital. Officials are coordinating with the department's medical contractor, regional hospitals, the State Emergency Operations Center and the Vermont Department of Health to ensure the well-being of the staff and inmates.
The outbreak began after one staff member and 21 inmates tested positive for the virus on Feb. 23. The most recent cases were detected in testing conducted March 1.
The prison has been on full lockdown since the first positive result Feb. 25. All other state prisons are on modified lockdown.
As of Tuesday statewide, a total of 12 staff and 127 inmates have tested positive for the virus.