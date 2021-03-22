Vermont's bars are getting set to reopen under the same guidance that allows restaurants to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, bars and social clubs, like American Legions and VFWs, will fall under the state's restaurant guidance, which includes operating at 50 percent capacity. The rules set a maximum of six patrons per table, a 6-feet of distance between parties, masking and more.
Municipalities are allowed to place more restrictions on these establishments in their jurisdictions.
THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll is now at 220.
Twenty-seven Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday, and five of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Tuesday. The new cumulative total was reported as 17,933, which is 94 higher than the total reported Monday. The discrepancy was not explained.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 21; Franklin County had 16; Orleans and Rutland counties each had 14; Lamoille County had five; Bennington and Caledonia counties each had four; Washington and Windham counties each had three; Grand Isle County had two; and Essex, Orange and Windsor counties each had one. Addison County had no new cases.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County’s number of active cases has fallen to 42.93 per 10,000 residents, still above the statewide average of 38.56 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 24.15 active cases per 10,000 residents.
Bennington County has reported 110 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 69. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 489 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 455.5 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 343.7, while the rate in Windham County is 248.2.
So far, 348,732 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has edged up to 1.5 percent. In Bennington County, the positivity rate is 2.9 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 104 since Monday, to 15,037.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
32.7% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED VACCINE
The Department of Health reported that 179,563 Vermonters, or 32.7 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the state, 97,100 people have completed their vaccination, and 82,500 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 36.3 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 30.1.
So far, the state has received 332,400 doses of vaccine, 81.9 percent of which have been administered.
VERMONTERS 60 AND OLDER CAN SIGN UP THURSDAY
Vermonters age 60 and older will be able to make an appointment for vaccination starting Thursday at 8:15 a.m.
Registrations can be made online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine, or by calling 855-722-7878. The state is encouraging people to create an account ahead of time so it will be easier to log in when it’s time to make an appointment.
Eligibility for the remaining age bands was announced last week. Those 50 and older can register as of March 29; 40 and older, April 5; 30 and older, April 12; and 16 and older, April 19.
The length of the entire process will vary, but the state advises people to expect it to take approximately two months from the time they register to the time they are considered fully vaccinated. This includes the anticipated time between registration and an appointment, the time of a first and last dose, and the two weeks needed after a last dose for it to be at maximum effectiveness.
Gov. Phil Scott has said his goal is to have Vermonters fully vaccinated by July 1.