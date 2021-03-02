THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Tuesday. The state’s death toll is now 206.
Twenty-three Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday, and seven of those patients were in intensive care units.
The health department reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Tuesday. The new cumulative total is 15,372, which is 88 higher than Monday's total.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 20; Franklin County had 12; Addison and Rutland counties each had eight; Grand Isle and Orleans counties each had five; Windham County had four; Windsor County had three; Lamoille County had two; and Bennington, Caledonia and Washington counties each had one. Essex and Orange counties reported no new cases.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 56.63 active cases per 10,000 residents, well above the statewide average of 32.33 cases per 10,000. Windham County is under the state average, with 22.88 cases per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 124 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 84. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 445 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 408.4 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 299.3, while the rate in Windham County is 225.5.
So far, 331,937 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has held steady at 1.4 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 133 since Monday, to 12,759.
As of last week, numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
STATE: 19.2% OF ALL VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Vermont Department of Health reported Tuesday that 106,269 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 19.2 percent of all Vermonters over the age of 16.
The figure is 21.5 percent for Bennington County, and 17.5 percent for Windham County.
So far, the state has received 194,500 doses of vaccine, 164,700 of which have been administered.
The vaccination dashboard figures are not updated on Sundays or Mondays.