The Department of Health reported that 166,093 Vermonters, or 30.2 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.
According to the state, 88,800 people have completed their vaccination, and 77,300 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 32.8 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 27.2.
So far, the state has received 298,600 doses of vaccine, 85.4 percent percent of which have been administered.
ONE NEW CASE AMONG STAFF AT VETERANS' HOME
PCR testing has identified one new Vermont Veterans' Home staff member with COVID-19, the home announced Friday. This staff member has not been at work in the past 7 days, the home said.
Positive tests among staff or residents of a care facility normally require visitation to be suspended for 14 days.
Testing at the facility has found four home residents testing positive in the past two weeks and at least six positive results among staff members since Feb. 27.
The four residents have been moved to an isolation and respiratory care section set up within the home, which has its own dedicated staff and personal protective equipment and other standards.
The low level of vaccinations among direct care staff at the Veterans Home – reported at about 39 percent two weeks ago — was one of the topics of a March 12 special meeting of the home's trustees.
That situation appears to be “moving in the right direction,” the home's executive director, Melissa Jackson, said at that meeting, with a number of staff members deciding that they want to be vaccinated.
THE NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll remains at 217.
Twenty-two Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday, and five of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Friday. The new cumulative total was reported as 17,393, which is 146 higher than the total reported Thursday.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 53; Caledonia, Franklin and Orleans counties each had 11; Bennington County had nine; Lamoille and Rutland counties each had eight; Washington County had seven; Windsor County had six; Windham County had five; Grand Isle County had two; and Addison, Essex and Orange counties each had one.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 44.86 active cases per 10,000 residents, above the statewide average of 33.26 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 20.36 active cases per 10,000 residents.
Bennington County has reported 109 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 70. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 440 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 448.5 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 332.3, while the rate in Windham County is 242.8.
So far, 345,588 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains unchanged at 1.3 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 139 since Wednesday, to 14,646.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
TWO STRAINS OF VIRUS VARIANT FOUND IN VT.
Two strains of coronavirus variants were detected in Vermont residents, according to the state's health department.
Earlier this month, the state reported that testing had detected a variant that originated in the United Kingdom. More cases of the U.K. variant have been detected in the state in addition to a variant that was first identified in California.
Health officials said while it is not surprising that the variants continue to be detected, it reinforces concerns of increased cases, illness and outbreaks.
Despite progress in vaccinating Vermonters and easing of some of the restrictions designed to reduce the spread of the virus, the state is still urging people to wear masks, maintain social distance and avoid crowds.
"These variants of the COVID-19 virus can move more easily from person to person," said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. "This is setting us up for a race of sorts between the presence of strains of a highly contagious virus, our rapidly progressing vaccination program, and the need for each of us to continue to focus on prevention and getting tested."