THE NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll remains at 217.
Twenty-one Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday, and three of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Thursday, as testing returned to more typical levels. The new cumulative total was reported as 17,247, which is 141 higher than the total reported Wednesday.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 37; Franklin and Orleans counties each had 16; Rutland County had 15; Caledonia County had 12; Lamoille County had 10; Windsor County had nine; Bennington County had seven; Windham County had six; Addison County had five; Grand Isle County had three; and Essex, Orange and Washington counties each had one.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 43.73 active cases per 10,000 residents, above the statewide average of 32.04 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 19.98 active cases per 10,000 residents.
Bennington County has reported 111 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 67. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 425 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 445.7 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 328.9, while the rate in Windham County is 241.4.
So far, 344,436 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains unchanged at 1.3 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 99 since Wednesday, to 14,507.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINES REACH 29.4% OF VERMONTERS
The Department of Health reported that 161,250 Vermonters, or 29.4 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday.
According to the state, 86,700 people have completed their vaccination, and 74,600 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 32.1 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 26.6.
So far, the state has received 298,600 doses of vaccine, 83.0 percent percent of which have been administered.
VT. ADVISORY GROUP RECOMMENDS INMATES GET VACCINATION
A committee of more than two dozen health care providers and advocates is calling for the immediate vaccination of the state's prison inmates.
WCAX-TV reports the memo from the Covid-19 Vaccine Implementation Advisory Committee to Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, dated Monday, says inmates have little or no ability to protect themselves or demand better conditions.
The memo comes as the Department of Corrections continues to cope with an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, the state's largest prison.
Gov. Phil Scott says inmates are vaccinated when they fit within the state's guidelines of age or people with certain high-risk medical conditions. All inmates will be eligible for vaccination by the end of April.
"There are dozens and dozens of groups, sectors, and populations who have requested prioritization. A case can be made for each," said Scott spokesperson Jason Maulucci. "But with a limited supply, everyone can't be at the front of the line, so preservation of life must be the top priority."
On Wednesday, the Department of Corrections reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 at the Newport prison, 10 among inmates and two among staff.
There are currently 40 positive cases among inmates and six among the staff at the prison.
Since the Newport outbreak was detected with testing done on Feb. 23, 135 inmates have been cleared to leave isolation. The prison has been on full lock-down since Feb. 25.