THE NUMBERS
Two Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll is now at 217.
Twenty-four Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, and three of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Wednesday, in lower than average testing. The new cumulative total was reported as 17,106, which is 59 higher than the total reported Tuesday. The discrepancy was not explained.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden and Franklin counties each had eight; Essex, Rutland and Windsor counties each had six; Windham County had four; Bennington and Caledonia counties each had three; Addison, Lamoille and Orleans counties each had two; and Grand Isle and Washington counties each had one. Orange County had no new cases.
The number of PCR tests was 3,824, well below the average.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 46.29 active cases per 10,000 residents, above the statewide average of 34.21 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 20.18 active cases per 10,000 residents.
Bennington County has reported 112 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 64. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 433 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 442.9 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 327.2, while the rate in Windham County is 240.2.
So far, 343,648 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains unchanged at 1.3 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 107 since Tuesday, to 14,408.
Numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINES REACH 28.5% OF VERMONTERS
The Department of Health reported that 156,590 Vermonters, or 28.5 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.
According to the state, 84,700 people have completed their vaccination, and 71,900 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 31.5 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 28.4.
So far, the state has received 291,900 doses of vaccine, 82.7 percent percent of which have been administered.
SOME SCHOOLS WITHDRAW FROM HOCKEY PLAYOFFS
Vermont has its first known case of a school athletics team spreading the virus to another team.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday that the Missisquoi Valley Union High School hockey team appears to have spread the virus to members of the Essex High School team.
"That's the only time we've seen that in Vermont thus far," Levine said during the governor's twice-weekly virus briefing. "Missisquoi has its outbreak related to the team. It also has a separate number of cases that don't seem to have any connection to the team."
The school has switched to remote learning and canceled the rest of its winter season.
Meanwhile, two more school hockey teams have withdrawn from the state's high school playoffs because of COVID-related situations.
The Vermont Principals' Association said Tuesday that the Rice Memorial boys team and the North Country/Lyndon girls team have forfeited their upcoming quarterfinal games, the Burlington Free Press reported.
On Monday, South Burlington withdrew its boys hockey team from the playoffs because of a presumed positive COVID-19 result, the newspaper reported.