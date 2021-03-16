THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll is now at 215.
Twenty-four Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday, and three of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Tuesday, in sharply reduced testing. The new cumulative total was reported as 17,047, which is 55 higher than the total reported Sunday. The discrepancy was not explained.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 15; Orleans County had seven; Windham County had six; Caledonia and Rutland counties each had five; Lamoille County had four; Bennington and Essex counties each had three; Washington County had two; and Addison, Franklin and Orange counties each had one. Grand Isle and Windsor counties had no new cases.
The number of PCR tests conducted fell to 2,251, an 85-percent drop-off from two days earlier.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 50.21 active cases per 10,000 residents, above the statewide average of 36.63 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 19.14 active cases per 10,000 residents.
Bennington County has reported 117 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 59. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 454 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 441.5 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 326.6, while the rate in Windham County is 239.3.
So far, 342,688 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains unchanged at 1.3 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 89 since Monday, to 14,301.
Numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINES REACH 27.8% OF VERMONTERS
The Department of Health reported that 152,754 Vermonters, or 27.8 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday.
According to the state, 82,700 people have completed their vaccination, and 70,100 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 31.1 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 25.5.
So far, the state has received 291,900 doses of vaccine, 80.6 percent percent of which have been administered.