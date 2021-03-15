Window visits will resume at the Vermont Veterans' Home on Wednesday, the home announced Monday. Appointments for window visits must be made in advance by calling 802-447-6539, Monday-Friday, from 1-4 p.m.
Veterans and members will be allowed one visit per week. The home asks family members to coordinate visits among themselves. The home will schedule a visit for the first family member who contacts the home, and additional family members will be scheduled the following week.
There is a limit of 2 visitors at a time. Visitors must maintain social distancing and wear facial coverings at all times, and windows must remain closed.
Visitors should bring a cell phone or other device to help facilitate communication. If the veteran or member does not have their own phone, the home will provide a phone for the visit.
Staff members are prohibited from going outside to pick up items for veterans and members. These items are to be left at the front door. Call the receptionist at 802-447-6510 to make arrangements for items to be left and picked up timely.
Visits will take place Monday through Friday, every 30 minutes from 1-4:30 p.m. and 6-6:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, every 30 minutes from 10-11 a.m., 1-4:30 p.m. and 6-6:30 p.m.
Visitors traveling from outside Vermont must comply with Vermont COVID-19 travel restrictions. Currently only those who are 14 days past their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccination can travel into Vermont without quarantining.
VT. PRISON REPORTS 21 NEW CASES
The outbreak of COVID-19 at the prison in Newport is continuing with 21 new cases, the Department of Corrections reported on Monday.
Nineteen of the new cases are among inmates at the Northern Vermont Correctional Facility and two among staff members.
There are currently 37 positive inmate cases and six positive staff cases at the facility.
The department says 100 inmates who had previously tested positive have recovered and been cleared to leave isolation. Four staff are expected to be medically cleared early this week.
"All of the new positive incarcerated cases came from one unit, which matches our experience with the virus," Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said in a statement. "Our team continues to do their level best to mitigate the spread across the facility."
The Newport prison is being tested again Monday for the virus. It has been in full lockdown since receipt of the first positive results on Feb. 25.
Currently, the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury is also in full lockdown. All other state facilities are in modified lockdown.
The Newport outbreak began after one staff member and 21 inmates tested positive for the virus on Feb. 23.
THE NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported. The state’s death toll remains at 214.
Twenty-nine Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday, and three of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Monday. The new cumulative total was reported as 16,992, which is 102 higher than the total reported Sunday. The discrepancy was not explained.
Eleven of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 30; Franklin County had 16; Bennington County had 11; Addison and Rutland counties each had five; Caledonia, Lamoille and Washington counties each had four; Windham County had three; Orleans County had two; and Windsor County had one. Essex, Grand Isle and Orange counties had no new cases.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 48.43 active cases per 10,000 residents, above the statewide average of 37.20 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 18.64 active cases per 10,000 residents.
Bennington County has reported 115 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 57. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 457 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 440.6 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 325.6, while the rate in Windham County is 237.9.
So far, 342,686 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains unchanged at 1.3 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 91 since Sunday, to 14,212.
Numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
STATE: NUMBER OF BUSINESS OUTBREAKS 'RELATIVELY SMALL'
There have been 135 COVID-19 outbreaks at businesses in Vermont since the beginning of the pandemic, with the highest numbers recorded in January and February, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
The department reported that 39 percent of primary outbreaks and 55 percent of secondary outbreaks (41 percent of all outbreaks) have occurred in workplaces. On average, there are 5 or fewer cases associated with an outbreak in a workplace, and nearly all of the cases associated with workplace outbreaks were among staff only, the department said. It said there are few known instances of customers getting COVID-19 from visiting a business.
Among types of workplaces, manufacturing, skilled trades, restaurants and retail have each seen 10 or more outbreaks. Six to nine outbreaks have been connected with farms; military, law enforcement and fire; construction and carpentry; and automotive repair and maintenance.
The health department characterized the number of outbreaks as "relatively small" in comparison to the number of workplaces in Vermont.
The information was provided in the department's weekly summary of COVID-19 data.
VACCINES REACH 26.1% OF VERMONTERS
The Department of Health reported that 143,144 Vermonters, or 26.1 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday.
According to the state, 76,300 people have completed their vaccination, and 66,800 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 28.1 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 23.8.
So far, the state has received 271,900 doses of vaccine, 80.7 percent percent of which have been administered.
The state does not update its vaccine dashboard on Sunday or Monday.