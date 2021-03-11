Vermont opened appointments Thursday so people with preexisting health conditions can be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The opening came four days earlier than expected because fewer people in the 55-64 age group signed up than had been expected.
People who are now eligible for the vaccine include people who are suffering from cancer; certain lung diseases; heart, chronic kidney, and sickle cell diseases; diabetes; severe obesity; Down syndrome and other disabilities; and women who are pregnant.
A full list can be found on the website of the Vermont Health Department, https://www.healthvermont.gov/.
People do not need a doctor’s note or proof of a health condition to sign up. You will be asked for information about a health care provider, but people who do not have a health care provider will still be able to sign up.
THE NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Thursday. The state’s death toll remains at 211.
Twenty-seven Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday, and three of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 16,500.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 37; Orleans County had 18; Franklin County had 13; Addison and Lamoille counties each had nine; Bennington and Washington counties each had eight; Caledonia and Essex counties each had six; Rutland and Windham counties each had four; Windsor County had three; and Grand Isle and Orange counties each had two.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 45.75 active cases per 10,000 residents, above the statewide average of 35.00 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 20.24 cases per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 122 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 53. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 451 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 429.4 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 317.5, while the rate in Windham County is 234.1.
So far, 339,183 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.7 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 94 since Tuesday, to 13,786.
Numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
24.4% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED VACCINE
The Department of Health reported Thursday that 133,998 Vermonters, or 24.4 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19. The number represents an increase of seven-tenths of a point since Wednesday.
In Bennington County, 26.6 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 22.3.
So far, the state has received 271,900 doses of vaccine, 205,900 of which have been administered.
10 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 AT VT PRISON
Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the state prison in Newport, the Department of Corrections said Thursday.
Testing done Monday found nine new positive cases among inmates at the Northern State Correctional Facility and one new case among the staff, the department said.
“We are fully prepared to handle new positive cases at our facilities and it’s encouraging to see the spread slowing in Newport,” said Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker.
The outbreak began after testing on Feb. 23. There are currently 115 cases among inmates and 12 among the state.
By Friday, 106 inmates who tested positive are expected to be medically cleared to leave isolation. At that point the total number of positive cases among inmates will be 13.
The prison remains on full lockdown. All other Vermont prisons are on modified lockdown.
On Thursday a total of 16 staff and 120 inmates throughout the state’s corrections system had tested positive for the virus.