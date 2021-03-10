THE NUMBERS
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Wednesday. The state’s death toll remains at 211.
Thirty-two Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, and three of those patients were in intensive care.
The health department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Wednesday. The new cumulative total is 16,371, which is 85 higher than Tuesday’s total. The discrepancy was not explained.
All of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Bennington and Franklin counties each had 12; Chittenden County had 10; Lamoille County had eight; Addison County had six; Caledonia, Orleans and Windsor counties each had five; Orange and Rutland counties each had four; Grand Isle and Windham counties each had three; Washington County had two; and Essex County had one.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 43.36 active cases per 10,000 residents, above the statewide average of 36.33 cases per 10,000. Windham County is well under the state average, with 21.26 cases per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 119 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 56. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 432 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 427.2 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 315.3, while the rate in Windham County is 233.2.
So far, 338,244 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has fallen slightly, to 1.7 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 98 since Tuesday, to 13,692.
Numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
23.7% OF VERMONTERS HAVE RECEIVED VACCINE
The Department of Health reported Wednesday that 130,377 Vermonters, or 23.7 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19.
In Bennington County, 25.9 percent of residents have received vaccine, and in Windham County, 21.8.
So far, the state has received 263,600 doses of vaccine, 200,900 of which have been administered.