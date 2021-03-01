The next Vermont age group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, people aged 65 and older, can now register for vaccine appointments.
Online and phone registrations opened on Monday.
Gov. Phil Scott said the emergency use authorization of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will allow the state to inoculate more people faster.
“This is another significant step forward in our work to end this pandemic and I join many in Vermont and across the country welcoming this news," he said in a written statement on Saturday.
Following the 65 and older age group, Vermont will start vaccinating residents with certain high-risk health conditions. State officials are expected to discuss that phase on Tuesday.
THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Monday. The state’s death toll is now 205.
Twenty-four Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday, and eight of those patients were in intensive care units.
The health department reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Monday. The new cumulative total is 15,284.
Twelve of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 28; Bennington County had 10; Lamoille and Rutland counties each had nine; Orleans County had seven; Windsor County had five; Addison and Caledonia counties each had four; Franklin County had three; Orang and Washington counties each had two; and Essex County had one. Grand Isle and Windham counties reported no new cases.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 57.33 active cases per 10,000 residents, well above the statewide average of 33.24 cases per 10,000. Windham County is under the state average, with 26.45 cases per 10,000.
Bennington County has reported 128 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 82. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 439 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 408.1 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 297.8, while the rate in Windham County is 224.3.
So far, 331,605 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has held steady at 1.4 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 94 since Sunday, to 12,626.
As of last week, numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
STATE: 18.1% OF ALL VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Vermont Department of Health reported Saturday that 100,549 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 18.1 percent of all Vermonters over the age of 16, an increase of half a percentage point from Friday.
The figure is 19.8 percent for Bennington County, and 16.1 percent for Windham County.
So far, the state has received 194,500 doses of vaccine, 154,100 of which have been administered.
The vaccination dashboard figures are not updated on Sundays or Mondays.
VACCINE HUB TO OPEN AT BERLIN MALL
An empty store in the Berlin Mall is going to become the COVID-19 vaccine for the Central Vermont Medical Center.
The hospital is going to set up shop next in a portion of the vacant storefront, making it possible for the hospital, which has been vaccinating 50 Vermonters per day who are 75 or older, to increase the number to 200 when it opens and increase the number to 400 by April.
The Times Argus reports the clinic will be staffed five days a week by roughly three dozen medical professionals.
“The logistics of this vaccination clinic are extensive,” said Barbara Quealy, the director of primary care operations at the Berlin hospital. “We’ve had a multidisciplinary team working tirelessly to create a scalable approach that will accelerate vaccination in central Vermont.”
The hospital, located a short distance from the mall, has vaccinated 3,500 people in less than a month, but they did so using conference rooms and the lobby.