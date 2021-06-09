The health department reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Wednesday. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,300.
Windsor County had three new cases, and Chittenden and Rutland counties had one apiece.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll stands at 256.
One Vermonter is hospitalized with the disease, and is in intensive care.
So far, 396,287 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests stands at .08 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,505, an increase of 45 since Monday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATION RATE INCHES UP TO 79.6%
The vaccination rate for Vermonters age 12 and up has risen to 79.6 percent, the state reported Tuesday. That’s an increase of two-tenths of a percentage point from Tuesday, and four-tenths from the 80-percent mark that will trigger the lifting of all remaining coronavirus restrictions. The state estimates that another 2,385 people will need to get their shots for the state to completely reopen.
The rate is 74.8 percent in Bennington County. Chittenden County has the highest percentage, at 82.0 percent, while Essex County in the Northeast Kingdom lags all other Vermont counties with a rate of 56.5.
To date, Vermont has received 903,100 doses of vaccine, 86.7 percent of which have been administered.
A number of walk-in vaccination clinics are now available across the state, including a daily clinic at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. For an updated list, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine.
COUNTY STILL AT ‘MEDIUM RISK’
Bennington County remains in the medium-risk category, as determined by the nonprofit Covid ActNow. The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has more than doubled since Monday, to 4.2, while the infection rate, up to 0.87, shows that active cases are trending down. A positive test rate of 0.5 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average has fallen to 1.2 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, up to 0.78, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 0.4 percent shows widespread testing.
Lamoille, Washington and Addison counties have joined Grand Isle, Franklin and Orange counties in the low-risk category. The rest of the state remains in the medium-risk category.
Among Bennington County’s neighbors, only Berkshire County in Massachusetts is in the low-risk category. The rest of the counties bordering Bennington and Windham counties in New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire are still considered medium risk.
Bennington County has reported 12 new cases over the past two weeks. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 20 over the same period.