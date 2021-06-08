The vaccination rate for Vermonters age 12 and up has crept up to 79.4, the state reported Tuesday. That’s an increase of two-tenths of a percentage point from Monday, and six-tenths from the 80-percent mark that will trigger the lifting of all remaining coronavirus restrictions. The state estimates that another 3,139 people will need to get their shots for the state to completely reopen.
The rate is 74.7 percent in Bennington County. Chittenden County has the highest percentage, at 81.9 percent, while Essex County in the Northeast Kingdom lags all other Vermont counties with a rate of 56.4.
To date, Vermont has received 902,200 doses of vaccine, 85.5 percent of which have been administered.
A number of walk-in vaccination clinics are now available across the state. For an updated list, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine.
13 NEW CASES REPORTED IN VERMONT
The health department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Tuesday. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,295.
Three of the new cases were in Bennington County. Windsor County had five new cases; Chittenden and Essex counties each had two; and Rutland County had one.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll stands at 256.
Two Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease, with one patient in intensive care.
So far, 395,952 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests stands at .08 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,460, an increase of 37 since Monday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY STILL AT ‘MEDIUM RISK’
Bennington County is still rated as medium risk by the nonprofit Covid ActNow. The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents is holding at 2.0, while the infection rate, up slightly to 0.68, shows that active cases are decreasing. A positive test rate of 0.6 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average has remained steady at 1.7 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, virtually unchanged at 0.75, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 0.4 percent shows widespread testing.
Chittenden County has been downgraded from low-risk to medium-risk. Grand Isle has joined Franklin and Orange counties as the only Vermont counties in the low-risk category.
Among Bennington County’s neighbors, only Berkshire County in Massachusetts is in the low-risk category. The rest of the counties bordering Bennington and Windham counties in New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire are still considered medium risk.
Both Bennington and Windham counties have reported 13 new cases over the past two weeks. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 22 over the same period.