Erica Heishman, LPN, administers the first shot of the COVID vaccine to Elle Fischer of Arlington at the ExpressCare walk-in clinic at SVHC on Tuesday afternoon. Elle said she was there to get her shot so she could get to her job at VPIRG, going door to door to help pass environmental change policies. Eighteen people were given the vaccine during the 2.5 hours of the walk-in clinic on Tuesday.