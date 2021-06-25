There were six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont on Friday. Chittenden and Windsor counties had two each, while Bennington and Windham counties each had one. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,392.
Over the past two weeks, there have been six new COVID cases reported in Bennington County, and 10 in Windham County. No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll stands at 256.
Seven Vermonters are now hospitalized with the disease, two of whom are in intensive care.
So far, 401,172 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests is at 0.5 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,969, an increase of 15 from Thursday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY NUMBERS RISE AGAIN
Bennington County headed further into medium-risk territory on Friday, with the average number of daily new cases per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks rising again to 1.6, the nonprofit Covid ActNow reported. An infection rate of 1.00 shows that COVID continues to spread at a constant rate.
Bennington, Windham and Windsor counties remain the only Vermont counties rated at medium risk. The rest of the state is considered low risk.
Across the border, Washington County in New York, Franklin County in Massachusetts and Cheshire and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire are also rated as low risk. Berkshire County in Massachusetts is now considered high risk.
VACCINATION RATE HOLDS AT 81.4%
Vermont’s best-in-the-nation vaccination rate was unchanged Friday at 81.4 percent, the Vermont Department of Health reported. Lamoille County still leads Vermont at 84.1 percent, while Essex County is still last, at 57.6 percent. The rate is 76.9 percent in Bennington County.
To date, Vermont has received 912,400 doses of vaccine, 90.3 percent of which have been administered.
Walk-in vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout Vermont. Southwestern Vermont Health Care is administering COVID vaccines from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at SVMC ExpressCare at the hospital. People can also visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find an opportunity.
In addition, most pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.
Note to readers: With the risk of COVID-19 transmission having diminished in Vermont, the frequency of The Checkup will be reduced. Beginning the week of June 28, The Checkup will be published on Fridays only. The Vermont Department of Health continues to update its COVID dashboard Monday through Friday; that can be found at https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/current-activity/vermont-dashboard.