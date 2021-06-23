There were eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont on Wednesday. Three were in Windham County, two each in Bennington and Chittenden counties, and one in Windsor County. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,379.
Over the past two weeks, there have been four new COVID cases reported in Bennington County, and 10 in Windham County. No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll stands at 256.
Three Vermonters are now hospitalized with the disease, two of whom are in intensive care. So far, 400,352 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests is at 0.5 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,940, an increase of nine from Tuesday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
12 OF 14 VT. COUNTIES NOW RATED LOW-RISK
Caledonia and Addison counties have joined the list of Vermont counties rated at low risk for COVID-19 transmission by the nonprofit Covid ActNow. Just two counties, Rutland and Windsor, remain at medium risk.
In Bennington County, the average number of daily new cases per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks has doubled to a still-low 0.8, while an infection rate of 0.97 shows that the number of current cases is decreasing.
A 0.1 percent positive test rate suggests enough widespread, aggressive testing to detect most new cases.
Across the border, Washington and Rensselaer counties in New York, Franklin County in Massachusetts and Cheshire County in New Hampshire are also rated as low risk.
VACCINATION RATE STALLED AT 81.3%
Vermont’s best-in-the-nation vaccination rate remains at 81.3 percent, the Vermont Department of Health reported Wednesday. Lamoille County still leads Vermont at 83.9 percent, while Essex County continues to lag the rest of the state, at 57.4 percent. The rate is 76.7 percent in Bennington County.
To date, Vermont has received 910,100 doses of vaccine, 90.3 percent of which have been administered. Walk-in vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout Vermont. Southwestern Vermont Health Care will administer COVID vaccines for the foreseeable future from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at SVMC ExpressCare at the hospital. People can also visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find an opportunity.
In addition, most pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.