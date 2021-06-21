Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.