Caledonia, Rutland, Windsor and Windham counties are the only counties in Vermont still rated at medium risk for COVID-19 transmission by the nonprofit Covid Act Now. The rest of the state, including Bennington County, is in the low-risk category.
In Bennington County, the average number of daily new cases per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks remains at 0.4, while an infection rate of 0.96 shows that the number of current cases is decreasing. A 0.1 percent positive test rate suggests enough widespread, aggressive testing to detect most new cases.
Across the border, Washington County in New York and Berkshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts are now at low risk.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
There were just three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont on Monday, two in Chittenden County, and one in Addison County. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,368.
Over the past two weeks, there have been just four new COVID cases reported in Bennington County.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll stands at 256.
Four Vermonters are now hospitalized with the disease, two of whom are in intensive care.
So far, 399,703 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 0.4 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,919, an increase of 80 from Friday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATION RATE AT 81.2%
Vermont’s best-in-the-nation vaccination rate is now at 81.2 percent, the Vermont Department of Health reported Monday. Lamoille County leads Vermont at 83.5 percent, while Essex County is 14th among the 14 counties, at 57.3 percent. The rate is 76.5 percent in Bennington County.
To date, Vermont has received 910,100 doses of vaccine, 89.9 percent of which have been administered.
Walk-in vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout Vermont. Southwestern Vermont Health Care will administer COVID vaccines for the foreseeable future from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at SVMC ExpressCare at the hospital. People can also visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find an opportunity.
In addition, most pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.
MASS VACCINATION SITES CLOSING DOWN
The University of Vermont Health Network is winding down mass vaccination sites that helped the state reach its goal of 80 percent of eligible residents being vaccinated.
The Champlain Valley Fairgrounds seemed like a ghost town Friday after the car carrying the last vaccine recipient exited the Champlain Expo in Essex Junction, WCAX-TV reported.
The mass clinic at Porter Hospital in Middlebury closed last week and the clinic at the former JCPenney in Berlin will close next week.
Between the three facilities, the state administered more than 115,000 doses.
In coming months, UVM will continue to play a role at smaller, walk-in clinics. Vermonters can also get vaccinated in their primary doctors’ offices.
— Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.