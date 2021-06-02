The health department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Wednesday. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,232.
Two of the new cases were in Bennington County. Rutland and Windsor counties also reported two cases each, while Caledonia, Chittenden and Windham counties each had one new case.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported Wednesday. The state’s death toll remains at 255. Vermont has not had a COVID-related death since May 16.
Four Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease, with one of those patients in intensive care.
So far, 394,395 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests is steady at .09 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,157, an increase of 42 since Tuesday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
COUNTY REMAINS ‘MEDIUM RISK’
In Bennington County, the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents has held steady at 2.4, while the infection rate, nearly unchanged at 0.60, shows that active cases are decreasing, the nonprofit Covid ActNow reported Wednesday. A positive test rate of 1.0 percent indicates widespread testing.
In Windham County, the seven-day average remains at 2.7 daily new cases. The county’s infection rate, unchanged at 0.73, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 0.9 percent shows widespread testing.
Two Vermont counties, Franklin and Orange, remain at a low risk level, the lowest ranking on the scale, while the remainder of the state is medium-risk.
All of the counties bordering Bennington and Windham county in New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire are now considered medium risk.
Bennington County has reported 15 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 19. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 28 over the same period.
VACCINATION RATE UP TO 78.4
As of Wednesday, 78.4 percent of all Vermonters age 12 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. When the state reaches an 80 percent vaccination rate, Gov. Phil Scott has promised to lift the state’s remaining coronavirus-related restrictions. The state has calculated that another 8,708 Vermonters will need to get their shots to hit that mark.
The vaccination rate is 73.4 percent for Bennington County, and 69.7 percent for Windham County. Chittenden leads all Vermont counties, at 81.1 percent.
To date, Vermont has received 868,000 doses of vaccine, 87.3 percent of which have been administered.
A number of walk-in vaccination clinics are now available across the state. For an updated list, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine.