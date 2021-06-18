The Community College of Vermont will not be requiring most of its students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, but it will be encouraging students and staff to get vaccinated.
The announcement by the nonresidential college runs counter to the policies of many other Vermont colleges and universities.
The Burlington Free Press reports the school sent a letter to students earlier this week, saying it would encourage students and staff to be vaccinated and it will follow state guidelines.
"As a non-residential college, CCV does not require proof of vaccinations except in certain state-mandated programs," said the June 14 letter.
Community College of Vermont has 12 centers across the state, including one in Bennington.
"CCV will continue to follow Vermont guidelines, including encouraging all CCV community members to get vaccinated, if able," the letter says. "Vaccination continues to be the most effective way to protect ourselves and each other against the virus."
The letter says faculty will be able to ask a colleague or student if they are vaccinated, but they may not ask to see proof of vaccination or "demand to know why they are not vaccinated."
VERMONT RATED AT LOW RISK
The state of Vermont is rated at low risk for COVID transmission by the nonprofit Covid Act Now, although six counties — Windham, Rutland, Windsor, Lamoille, Caledonia and Essex — remain at medium risk.
Bennington County remains in the low-risk category. The average number of daily new cases per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks remains at 0.4, while an infection rate of 0.92 shows that the number of current cases is decreasing. A 0.1 percent positive test rate suggests enough widespread, aggressive testing to detect most new cases.
Across the border, Rensselaer County in New York and Berkshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts are now at low risk.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
There were just three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont on Friday, in Chittenden, Rutland and Windham counties. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,360.
Over the past two weeks, there have been just five new COVID cases reported in Bennington County.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll stands at 256.
Three Vermonters are now hospitalized with the disease, one of whom is in intensive care.
So far, 399,002 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 0.6 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,839, an increase of 25 from Thursday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATION RATE AT 80.7%
Vermont’s best-in-the-nation vaccination rate clicked up to 80.7, the Vermont Department of Health reported Thursday. Lamoille County leads Vermont at 83.5 percent, while Essex County brings up the rear, at 57.2 percent. The rate is 76.3 percent in Bennington County.
To date, Vermont has received 908,400 doses of vaccine, 89.8 percent of which have been administered.
Vaccination clinics are planned next week throughout Vermont. Southwestern Vermont Health Care will administer COVID vaccines for the foreseeable future from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at SVMC ExpressCare at the hospital. People can also visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find an opportunity.
In addition, most pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.
— Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.