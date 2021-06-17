The Vermont Agency of Transportation on Thursday issued a reminder that federal mask requirements remain in place across all transportation networks, including buses, trains, and commercial aircraft.
“The recent lifting of the state COVID-19 restrictions is welcome news to us all,” AOT Secretary Joe Flynn said in a statement. “We are excited for the return of Amtrak passenger rail service and inter-city bus service on July 19th — and we thank all riders for their patience and understanding of the remaining federal rules.”
While state restrictions have been lifted, Vermont’s transportation systems are bound by federal rules and requirements. Both the Transportation Security Agency and the Center for Disease Control are requiring face masks to be used until Sept. 13. This includes passengers on Amtrak trains, inter-city buses, and all commercial flights at any airport facility.
COUNTY REMAINS AT LOW RISK
Bennington County remains in the low-risk category for COVID transmission, the nonprofit Covid ActNow reported Thursday. The average number of daily new cases per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks is 0.4, while an infection rate of 0.90 shows that the number of current cases is decreasing. A 0.1 percent positive test rate suggests enough widespread, aggressive testing to detect most new cases.
In the medium-risk category are Windham, Windsor, Lamoille, Orange, Caledonia and Essex counties. The rest of Vermont is rated low risk. Across the border, Berkshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts are now at low risk.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
For the second consecutive day, there were nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont, scattered across five of Vermont’s 14 counties. Windsor County had three; Chittenden and Rutland counties each had two; and Addison and Windham counties each had one. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,357.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll stands at 256.
Four Vermonters are now hospitalized with the disease, one of whom is in intensive care.
So far, 398,666 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 0.7 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,814, an increase of 34 from Wednesday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATION RATE AT 80.6%
Vermont's best-in-the-nation vaccination rate clicked up to 80.6, the Vermont Department of Health reported Thursday. The rate is 76.1 percent in Bennington County, and 73.1 percent in Windsor County. Lamoille and Chittenden counties lead Vermont at 83.3 percent and 83.1 percent, respectively, while Essex County is last at 57.1 percent.
To date, Vermont has received 908,000 doses of vaccine, 89.4 percent of which have been administered.
Nearly 60 vaccination clinics are planned this week throughout Vermont. People can visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find an opportunity.
In addition, most pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.
BURLINGTON ENDS STATE OF EMERGENCY
The pandemic-related state of emergency has ended in Vermont's largest city.
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and city officials formally announced the end on Wednesday and released a report about the city's response to COVID-19.
At the start of the pandemic, the city researched how Burlington responded to the 1918 pandemic and found that inaction puts lives at risk, Weinberger said.
"What I've learned over the last 457 days and what this community I think should long remember, is that even in the face of a seemingly insurmountable challenge, the people of Burlington are capable of forging incredible progress," the mayor said.
The report is intended to help future generations.
"How to restructure city operations, overhaul existing communication practices, leverage and empower community leaders and organizations, allocate resources, and rarely — but if necessary — even break with conventional public health guidance in the face of accumulating evidence," Weinberger said.