Bennington County finally broke into the low-risk category on Wednesday, the nonprofit Covid ActNow reported. The average number of daily new cases per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks has fallen to zero, while an infection rate of 0.88 shows that the number of current cases is decreasing. A 0.1 percent positive test rate suggests enough widespread, aggressive testing to detect most new cases.
Remaining in the medium-risk category are Chittenden, Windham, Windsor, Orange, Caledonia and Essex counties. The rest of Vermont is rated low risk. Across the border, Berkshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts are now low risk.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
There were nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont on Wednesday, scattered across seven of Vermont's 14 counties. Rutland and Windsor counties had two each, while Bennington, Caledonia, Lamoille, Washington and Windham counties each had one. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 24,348.
No Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the health department reported. The state’s death toll stands at 256.
Two Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, one of whom is in intensive care.
So far, 398,421 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at .07 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 is now 23,780, an increase of 28 from Tuesday.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATION RATE AT 80.5%
So far, 80.5 percent of Vermonters have at least started their vaccination, the Vermont Department of Health reported Wednesday. The rate is 76.0 percent in Bennington County, and 73.0 percent in Windsor County. Chittenden and Lamoille counties lead all Vermont counties at 83 percent, while Essex County is last at 57.0 percent.
To date, Vermont has received 906,000 doses of vaccine, 89.4 percent of which have been administered.
Nearly 60 vaccination clinics are planned this week throughout Vermont. People can visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find one of the many nearby, fast and free vaccination opportunities available.
In addition, most pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.